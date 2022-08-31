In 2022 I want to pay homage to the marching bands. They are my roots.

I am a former Drum Major and saxophonist from New Orleans, LA. My band director Lloyd Harris Jr. trained my fellow band members and me at McDonogh #35 Senior High School during the early 1980s.

Under Mr. Harris, the Roneagles Marching Bands were among the elite New Orleans area high school bands. Each season, familiar names like St. Augustine (St. Aug), John McDonogh (The Mac Attack), Fortier, Kennedy, Carver, and more bands competed for the right to say "we cut your heads" in competition on the field and in the stands.

Mr. Harris trained us on the details and techniques that made a first-class marching powerhouse.

It's not just about the high-stepping that brings the crowd to applause and cheers, but it's the band's overall presentation; the marching mechanics, the processions, drills, dancing, and of course, the unmistakable sound that distinguishes the elite from the average.

In addition, the dancing teams, majorettes, and flag twirlers were the icing on the cake for fans.

These elements work together to produce what is known as the "Halftime Show!"

2022 NBOTB RATINGS AND RANKINGS

I analyzed each band's show and gave my score from 0 to 10, with 10 being the highest, for each marching component the bands exhibited.

BAND OPENING SHOW AND DOWNFIELD PROGRESSION MARCHING ENTERTAINMENT DANCING SOUND STANDS PERFORMANCE COMMAND/FAN ENGAGEMENT OVERALL POINTS KENTUCKY STATE 8 8 7 7.5 8.5 8 8 55 PTS ALCORN STATE 9 7.5 7.5 8 8 8.5 8 56.6 PTS GRAMBLING STATE 9 9 8.5 9 9 8,5 9 62 PTS ALABAMA A&M 8.5 8 8.5 9 9 8 8 59 PTS NORTH CAROLINA A&T 8.5 8 9.5 8 10 8.5 9.5 62 PTS BETHUNE-COOKMAN 8 8 9 9 9 8.5 8.5 60 PTS SOUTHERN 9 9 9.5 9 10 9.5 9 65 PTS PRAIRIE VIEW A&M 9 9 8 8.5 9 8.5 9 61.5 PTS

Here are my overall rankings and notes on each band's performance:

Southern (The Human Jukebox) = 65 pts. - Energy, power sound, crisp marching procession, the audience was engaged throughout the performance. Grambling State (The World Famed Tiger Marching Band) = 62 pts- Great field precision, some members were not marching hard, a good dance routine, engaging. very good. North Carolina A&T (Blue and Gold Marching Machine) = 62 pts- The best overall sound of brass and woodwind together, smooth, the best overall presentation, marching was average, show was longer than others, losing fan engagement. Very well done. Prairie View A&M (The Marching Storm) = 61.5 pts - Intricate field drills, nicely done PVAM spelled out, not a full effort dancing, a bit stiff. An excellent band. Bethune-Cookman = 60 pts - The downfield marching line were not straight, average drills, passionate dancing routine, fans engaged. Good performance. Alabama A&M (Maroon & White Band) - 59 pts - Solid marching drills, the dancing girls did fine, energetic band dances, nice and clean sound. Good presence. Alcorn State (Sounds of Dyn-O-Mite Marching Band) = 56.5 pts - Unique L-shaped configuration to open the show, excellent alignment to start off and then the lines became crooked; dancing was average, great sound. Disappointed in the overall routine. I've seen them do a better job. Kentucky State (Mighty Marching Thorobred Band) = 55 pts - I liked the opening and downfield drill, straight lines, short program, average dancing routine, great sound for a smaller band, average in the stands and with the audience.

I will use this system in 2022 to rank each halftime performance. If you like or dislike the new system, let me hear your voice and vote below.

Aug. 27, 2022; The Alabama A&M Dancin' Divas at the 2022 National Battle of the Bands in Houston, TX; Credit: Kyle A. Mosley, HBCU Legends

FAN POLL

My rankings are subjective, just like yours. Who do you believe won the 2022 National Battle of the Bands in Houston?