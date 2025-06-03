BREAKING: UEN And Southern States Athletic Conference Form Streaming Partnership
The Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) proudly announces its partnership with Urban Edge Network (UEN) as its official streaming partner. This alliance will showcase SSAC championship events to audiences globally through UEN's advanced platform at no cost.
"The SSAC is thrilled to team up with Urban Edge Network to offer free streaming of our championship events," Mike Hall, Commissioner of the SSAC, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership. "This partnership not only provides our schools with an additional revenue stream but also enables us to showcase the incredible talent of our student-athletes to audiences we've never reached before. UEN's successful partnership with the NAIA stands as a testament to their commitment to excellence, and we're excited to share in that success."
Reaching Diverse Audiences
This collaboration with the SSAC marks another step toward UEN's goal of connecting fans, athletes, and brands with more diverse and expansive audiences.
"We are committed to ensuring that our audience represents the dynamic and diverse fabric of the sports community," Hardy L. Pelt, Founding Member and Chief Revenue Officer at UEN, shared. This partnership with the Southern States Athletic Conference is a monumental milestone in that mission. Together, we aim to provide an exceptional streaming experience while creating meaningful connections between brands and fans."
Urban Edge Network, a leader in streaming live and on-demand sports content, has long been recognized for its dedication to inclusivity. The platform features sports such as women's athletics, NAIA championships, HBCU sports, and the NBA G League.
UEN is a 24-hour streaming platform that leverages advanced technology and innovative programming to deliver live and on-demand content.
Last week, VAST verified that the Urban Edge Network streamed the NAIA Baseball World Series to 2,498,211 viewers. Additionally, the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championship reached 524,800 viewers, while the NAIA Softball Championship had over 887,000 streaming the games.