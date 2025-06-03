HBCU Legends

BREAKING: UEN And Southern States Athletic Conference Form Streaming Partnership

New partnership broadens SSAC's global reach via UEN's advanced technology.

Kyle T. Mosley

UEN and Southern States Athletic Conference Partnership
UEN and Southern States Athletic Conference Partnership / UEN + SSAC

The Southern States Athletic Conference (SSAC) proudly announces its partnership with Urban Edge Network (UEN) as its official streaming partner. This alliance will showcase SSAC championship events to audiences globally through UEN's advanced platform at no cost.

"The SSAC is thrilled to team up with Urban Edge Network to offer free streaming of our championship events," Mike Hall, Commissioner of the SSAC, expressed his enthusiasm about the partnership. "This partnership not only provides our schools with an additional revenue stream but also enables us to showcase the incredible talent of our student-athletes to audiences we've never reached before. UEN's successful partnership with the NAIA stands as a testament to their commitment to excellence, and we're excited to share in that success."

Reaching Diverse Audiences

This collaboration with the SSAC marks another step toward UEN's goal of connecting fans, athletes, and brands with more diverse and expansive audiences.

"We are committed to ensuring that our audience represents the dynamic and diverse fabric of the sports community," Hardy L. Pelt, Founding Member and Chief Revenue Officer at UEN, shared. This partnership with the Southern States Athletic Conference is a monumental milestone in that mission. Together, we aim to provide an exceptional streaming experience while creating meaningful connections between brands and fans."

Urban Edge Network, a leader in streaming live and on-demand sports content, has long been recognized for its dedication to inclusivity. The platform features sports such as women's athletics, NAIA championships, HBCU sports, and the NBA G League.

UEN is a 24-hour streaming platform that leverages advanced technology and innovative programming to deliver live and on-demand content.  

Last week, VAST verified that the Urban Edge Network streamed the NAIA Baseball World Series to 2,498,211 viewers. Additionally, the NAIA Outdoor Track and Field Championship reached 524,800 viewers, while the NAIA Softball Championship had over 887,000 streaming the games.  

feed

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/HBCU