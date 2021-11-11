Black College Football Hall of Fame and New Orleans Saints Present 'The HBCU Legacy Bowl Career'

The Black College Football Hall of Fame announced today the establishment of the HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair, presented by the New Orleans Saints.

The first annual HBCU Legacy Bowl Career Fair will be held February 17-18, 2022 at the Hyatt Regency New Orleans. The event will provide job opportunities and career counseling for graduating seniors from Louisiana’s four Historically Black Colleges and Universities (Dillard, Grambling State, Southern and Xavier) and feature expert panels, motivational speakers and direct interaction with national and statewide corporate partners. Admission is free. In addition, eight HBCU graduating seniors will be selected as interns to gain hands-on experience during HBCU Legacy Bowl week.

“We are honored and thankful to have the support of Gayle Benson and the New Orleans Saints in this meaningful initiative to provide opportunities for HBCU students,” said Super Bowl MVP and Black College Football Hall of Fame Co-Founder Doug Williams. “Their generous, multi-year commitment will allow us to continue our work in lifting up the HBCU community.”

“We are excited about the HBCU Legacy Bowl coming to New Orleans and the opportunity to work with the Black College Football Hall of Fame to present the Career Fair,” said New Orleans Saints and New Orleans Pelicans owner Gayle Benson. “Dillard, Grambling State, Southern and Xavier universities are responsible for educating and nurturing generations of leaders who have made Louisiana a unique, vibrant and entrepreneurial community. We are eager to work with the Legacy Bowl to provide greater insights into careers in and around sports and, more importantly, create more opportunities for careers within these industries.”

The HBCU Legacy Bowl, presented by the Black College Football Hall of Fame is a postseason all-star game that will showcase the best NFL draft-eligible football players from Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs). The game will take place on the Saturday, February 19, 2022, 3:00 P.M. CT at Yulman Stadium (Tulane University), and broadcast live on NFL Network.

More than a football game, the week-long celebration of Black culture and history will provide invaluable exposure for HBCU football players and coaches. Approximately 100 of the top HBCU players will be invited to participate.

Other HBCU Legacy Bowl founding partners include adidas, Saints QB Jameis Winston, Los Angeles Rams DL Aaron Donald, Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes and his 15 and the Mahomies Foundation, National Football League, Sugar Bowl, Pro Football Hall of Fame, Riddell, Tulane University and Seattle Seahawks LB Bobby Wagner.

About Black College Football Hall of Fame

The Black College Football Hall of Fame was established in October of 2009 by Black pioneers and quarterbacks, Pro Bowl MVP James "Shack" Harris and Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams to preserve the history and honor the greatest football players, coaches and contributors from Historically Black Colleges and Universities. There have been 90 Inductees since inception, including Mel Blount, James Harris, Willie Lanier, Art Shell and Doug Williams, who also serve as Trustees. The organization partners with the NFL on the annual Quarterback Coaching Summit and has provided more than $300,000 in scholarships and HBCU football program grants since inception. Its permanent home is located at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. For more information, visit www.BlackCollegeFootballHOF.org.