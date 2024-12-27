Legendary Broadcaster Greg Gumbel Passes At 78, Father Was An HBCU Graduate
Legendary broadcaster Greg Gumbel has passed away at the age of 78 after battling cancer. CBS Sports announced his death on Friday afternoon in a statement his family released via CBS Sports. Greg Gumbel was a native of New Orleans, Louisiana and is survived by his wife, Marcy, and daughter, Michelle.
It is with profound sadness that we share the passing of our beloved husband and father, Greg Gumbel. He passed away peacefully surrounded by much love after a courageous battle with cancer. Greg approached his illness like one would expect he would, with stoicism, grace, and positivity.
He leaves behind a legacy of love, inspiration, and dedication to over 50 extraordinary years in the sports broadcast industry, and his iconic voice will never be forgotten.
Greg's memory will forever be treasured by his family, dearest friends, colleagues, and all who loved him. — Marcy and Michelle
Greg and his brother, Bryant Gumbel, are industry heavyweights in broadcasting. Their father, Judge Richard Gumbel, was educated at an historically black college and university, Xavier University in New Orleans. With over 20 years of experience, he has covered college basketball, Major League Baseball, the National Basketball Association, and the National Football League.
Gumbel was a consummate professional at ESPN, NBC, MSG, and CBS. During his career, he announced and hosted multiple Super Bowls: XXVI, XXX, XXXII, XXXV, and XXXVIII. For several seasons, Gumbel was also the lead host of NFL Today on CBS.