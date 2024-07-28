Simone Manuel With HBCU Bloodline Leads Swim Team To Record And Silver Medal Triumph

HBCU Legends

The Olympic champion's parents are HBCU graduates and natives of New Orleans, Louisiana.

Jul 27, 2024; Nanterre, France; Kate Douglass (USA), Gretchen Walsh (USA), Torri Huske (USA) and Simone Manuel (USA) in the women’s 4 x 100-meter freestyle relay medal ceremony during the Paris 2024 Olympic Summer Games at Paris La Défense Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rob Schumacher-USA TODAY Sports
HOUSTON - Simone Manuel, the daughter of HBCU alums, earned her sixth Olympic medal at the 2024 Olympics in Paris, France. Anchoring the U.S. women’s 4x100 meter freestyle relay team, Manuel helped secure a silver medal with a record-setting performance.

A Triumphant Return

“It just feels good to be back here, honestly,” Manuel shared. “I mean, I didn’t know if I would ever be performing at this level again, and so just to kind of have the full-circle moment of being on this relay again from 2021 to now, but just in a happier and healthier place, I think it’s really special. So I’m really excited that I got to get my first Paris medal with these women.”

Record-Breaking Performance

Manuel, 27, maintained her lead over China’s Wu Qingfeng but finished just behind the gold-medal-winning Australians. The American team set a new U.S. record of 3:30.20. Manuel delivered the second-fastest time among her teammates Kate Douglas, Tori Huske, and Gretchen Walsh. She now has a shot at earning another medal in the 50-meter freestyle.

Strong HBCU Roots

Simone Manuel’s success is deeply rooted in her strong HBCU bloodlines. Her parents, Marc and Sharron Manuel, both high school athletic stars, met at Xavier University and later settled in Sugar Land, Texas. Their influence and support were instrumental in introducing Simone to swimming and nurturing her talent before she competed at Stanford.

Simone's Story of Resilience

Manuel has been a dominant force in competitive freestyle swimming, winning the gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle at the 2020 Olympics in Brazil. However, she needed a change and made three significant decisions:

  • Selecting Bob Bowman as her new coach.
  • Marrying her fiancé, Denzel Franklin.
  • Taking time off to rest and regroup from swimming.

During the Olympic Trials, Manuel surprised everyone, including herself, by winning the 50-meter freestyle and finishing fourth in the 100 meters. She will compete in the 50-meter heats for another chance to represent the U.S. on the podium in Paris.

Legacy of Determination

Simone’s parents, who graduated from McDonogh #35 Senior High School in New Orleans, Louisiana, in 1984, were successful in academics and athletics. They passed on more than just athletic prowess to Simone and her sibling; they instilled grit and a determination to win. With Simone Manuel, the will of a true champion is on full display.

Simone Manuel’s journey is a testament to resilience, dedication, and the enduring support of her family and community. Her story inspires many as she continues to compete, showcasing the power of perseverance and the spirit of a true champion.

