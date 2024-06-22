Tennessee State Tigers Head Coach Debuts The First-Ever HBCU Ice Hockey Team's Home Jersey

HBCU Legends

Coach Abercrombie unveiled the ice hockey team's home blue jersey at the TSUNAA Convention.

Tennessee State University hockey coach Duranté Abercrombie revealed the team's new 2025-25 season home jerseys during the Roar City panel at the 67th TSUNAA Convention in Nashville. The jerseys will be blue with the TSU mascot logo on the front and red and white accent stripes on the sleeves and bottom. The players' names and numbers will be displayed on the back of the jerseys.

On June 28, the university announced it would become the first HBCU school to debut a men's ice hockey team with the assistance of the NHL and Nashville Predators.

Tennessee State University conducted a feasibility study to introduce hockey to its athletic department. However, in 2017, the NHL initiated a survey of their own. The Predators organization and TSU leaders began organizing efforts to fund the new athletic program.

In April, Tennessee State University president Glenda Glover and director of athletics Dr. Mikki Allen announced naming Duranté Abercrombie as the inaugural head coach of the men's hockey team.

"I am incredibly excited to embark on building this program, supported by God, my family, TSU students, alumni, and all those eagerly awaiting this moment," said Abercrombie. "I firmly believe that one day, TSU will be recognized not only as a powerhouse on the ice but also as a program whose student-athletes leave a profound legacy on the world, enriched by the lessons learned at TSU."

Abercrombie is an inaugural member of the National Hockey League Coaches' Association's BIPOC Coaches Program, which specifically aims to support Black, Indigenous, and coaches of color. He will be charged with building a program from the ground up and expects to set a team on ice for the 2025-26 season.

