Houston SaberCats Clinch Homefield Advantage In Major League Rugby Playoffs After Winning Eighth-Straight Game
The Houston SaberCats, undeniably the dominant force in Major League Ruby, once again proved their mettle by triumphing over the Seattle Seawolves with a score of 28-25. Saturday's victory marked Houston's eighth-straight win, which elevated the team to an MLR-best record of 13-1. Seattle, Houston's most formidable opponent of the season, dropped to 10-4.
Following their victory over the Seawolves, the SaberCats have ascended to the top-seeded team and earned the coveted home-field advantage throughout the 2024 MLR playoffs.
"I'm very proud of the guys," SaberCats director Heyneke Meyer said. "We know that Seattle is a hell of a good team, and they played really well. We always knew it was going to be a very tough game. I'm very proud of the guys and the performance. We still have two games left, and we've had some injuries. We have a long way to go. The only thing that counts is the last few games, but I'm very happy about the performance."
The Cats Andre Warner and Justin Basson scored on early tries. Houston held off a late second-half surge by Seattle with tries by Keni Nasoqeqe and Justin Basson.
With homefield advantage secured and two more regular season games remaining, the SaberCats are filled with belief in their future. "We have two more games left, and I believe that was a big confidence booster for us," SaberCats flyhalf/center AJ Alatimu said.
SABERCATS IN THE CONFERENCE STANDINGS
Western Conference
1. Houston SaberCats (13-1)
2. Seattle Seawolves (10-4)
3. San Diego Legion (9-4)
4. Dallas Jackals (6-8)
5. Utah Warriors (4-9)
6. RFC Los Angeles (4-8)
SABERCATS FAN EXPERIENCE, FUTURE
Our first time covering a rugby game was Saturday at SaberCats Stadium in Houston. HBCU Legends was introduced to rugby last year after an interview with Earth, Wind, and Fire's co-founder, Verdine White, regarding his minority share ownership in the Old Glory DC Rugby Football Club.
The fan activations and crowd engagement throughout the contest were excellent. The Houston SaberCats are worth following for the remainder of the season. Should the SaberCats win the 2024 Major League Rugby Championship, the City of Houston could once again hoist a major league championship trophy.