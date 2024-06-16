HBCU Legends

Houston SaberCats Clinch Homefield Advantage In Major League Rugby Playoffs After Winning Eighth-Straight Game

The Houston SaberCat proved to be the MLR's best team during the regular season after defeating the Seattle Seawolves.

Kyle T. Mosley

Houston SaberCats Defeat Seattle Seawolves
Houston SaberCats Defeat Seattle Seawolves / June 15, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston SaberCats defeat Seattle Seawolves at SaberCats Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

The Houston SaberCats, undeniably the dominant force in Major League Ruby, once again proved their mettle by triumphing over the Seattle Seawolves with a score of 28-25. Saturday's victory marked Houston's eighth-straight win, which elevated the team to an MLR-best record of 13-1. Seattle, Houston's most formidable opponent of the season, dropped to 10-4.

Following their victory over the Seawolves, the SaberCats have ascended to the top-seeded team and earned the coveted home-field advantage throughout the 2024 MLR playoffs.

"I'm very proud of the guys," SaberCats director Heyneke Meyer said. "We know that Seattle is a hell of a good team, and they played really well. We always knew it was going to be a very tough game. I'm very proud of the guys and the performance. We still have two games left, and we've had some injuries. We have a long way to go. The only thing that counts is the last few games, but I'm very happy about the performance."

Houston SaberCats
Houston SaberCats / Houston SaberCats defeat Seattle Seawolves | June 15, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston SaberCats defeat Seattle Seawolves at SaberCats Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

The Cats Andre Warner and Justin Basson scored on early tries. Houston held off a late second-half surge by Seattle with tries by Keni Nasoqeqe and Justin Basson.  

With homefield advantage secured and two more regular season games remaining, the SaberCats are filled with belief in their future. "We have two more games left, and I believe that was a big confidence booster for us," SaberCats flyhalf/center AJ Alatimu said.

Major League Rugby
MLR Flag /

SABERCATS IN THE CONFERENCE STANDINGS

Western Conference

1. Houston SaberCats (13-1)

Houston SaberCats
Houston SaberCats / June 15, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; Houston SaberCats mascot during the Seattle Seawolves vs. Houston SaberCats game at SaberCats Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

2. Seattle Seawolves (10-4)

Seawolves
Feb 18, 2023; Tukwila, WA, USA; During the Seattle Seawolves vs Rugby New York Ironworkers game at Starfire Sports Complex. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports / Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

3. San Diego Legion (9-4)

San Diego Legion
Jul 8, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Free Jacks center Zach Bastres (23) battles San Diego Legion scrum-half Nate Augsperger (11) for control of the ball in the second half at Seat Geek Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports / Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

4. Dallas Jackals (6-8)

Major League Rugby
MLR Flag / June 15, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; MLR flag during the Seattle Seawolves vs. Houston SaberCats game at SaberCats Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends

5. Utah Warriors (4-9)

Utah Warriors
The New York Ironworkers play the Utah Warriors during a Major League Rugby League match at Memorial Field in Mount Vernon June 18, 2023. Memorial Field has served as the Ironworkers home field for their 2023 season. / Seth Harrison/The Journal News / USA

6. RFC Los Angeles (4-8)

Major League Rugby
June 15, 2024; Houston, TX, USA; MLR flag during the Seattle Seawolves vs. Houston SaberCats game at SaberCats Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle T. Mosley, HBCU Legends /
2024 MLR Playoff Brackets
2024 MLR PLAYOFFS / Major League Rugby

SABERCATS FAN EXPERIENCE, FUTURE

Our first time covering a rugby game was Saturday at SaberCats Stadium in Houston. HBCU Legends was introduced to rugby last year after an interview with Earth, Wind, and Fire's co-founder, Verdine White, regarding his minority share ownership in the Old Glory DC Rugby Football Club.

The fan activations and crowd engagement throughout the contest were excellent. The Houston SaberCats are worth following for the remainder of the season. Should the SaberCats win the 2024 Major League Rugby Championship, the City of Houston could once again hoist a major league championship trophy.

Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

