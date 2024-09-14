Howard Defeats Morehouse To Triumph At 2024 HBCU NY Classic
The Howard Bison (2-1) took home the 2024 HBCU NY Classic Trophy after defeating the Morehouse Maroon Tigers (0-3), 35-14, in front of over great HBCU football fans at MetLife Stadium.
Howard dominated the first half of the 2024 HBCU NY Classic against Morehouse, gaining 220 yards compared to the Maroon Tigers' 50 yards of offense. The Bison defense held Morehouse to a negative six rushing yards and only 2.27 yards per play.
Howard quarterback Jaylon Tolbert guided three first-half scoring drives of 53 and 61 to capture a commanding first-quarter lead.
Star wide receiver Ajani Williams scored a touchdown for the Maroon Tigers after a 7-play, 58-yard drive with 7:26 remaining in the 2nd quarter, trailing 14-7.
However, the Bison would counter with a 68-yard drive in six plays as Ke'Untae Mosley broke tackles for a 33-yard touchdown reception. Howard would take a 21-0 lead going into intermission.
Ajani Williams awkwardly caught the opening kickoff of the 3rd quarter, fumbled, and allowed Howard to recover the ball, giving them excellent field position.
Six plays later, Jaylon Tolbert located Richie Illarraza on a slant play to score from 20 yards, giving the Bison a 28-7 lead after the Dylan West extra point kick.
Howard's defensive unit made Morehouse one-dimensional by shutting down the rushing attack.
On the next Bison possession, Larry Scott's team marched 98 yards in 13 plays for a Tolbert to Isiah Williams 20-yard touchdown reception. Howard led 35-7 with 13:22 left on the clock in the 4th quarter.
Scott was under heavy pressure when he floated a 21-yard pass to Ajani Williams for his second touchdown reception of the 2024 HBCU NY Classic. Morehouse trailed 35-14 with 8:33 left in the contest.
The Maroon Tigers would add a Miles to Kamrin Brunson touchdown to push closer, 34-14, at 1:54 remaining. Unfortunately, rookie head coach Terence Mathis and the Morehouse dropped to 0-3 on the season and the Bison improved to 2-1.
Top Performers
HOWARD
- Jaylon Tolbert: 23 of 41 completions for 219 yards, four touchdowns; 138.1 QBR
- Jarrett Hunter: 17 rushes for 94 yards
- Kasey Hawthorne: 2 rushes for 29 yards
- Richie Ilarraza: 7 receptions for 77 yards, 1 touchdown
- Kenny Gallop Jr: 6 tackles
MOREHOUSE
- Miles Scott: 17 of 31 for 208 yards, three touchdowns; 143.4 QBR
- Ajani Williams: 6 receptions for 72 yards, two touchdowns
- Caleb Grant: 12 tackles
- Stephen Rowser: 8 tackles, 2 TFL, 2 Sacks