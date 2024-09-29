Jackson State Team Shuts Down Texas Southern, Quiets Critics With Dominant Win
HOUSTON — TC Taylor's Jackson State football team walked off the field at Shell Energy Stadium with abundant smiles, energy, and jubilation. JSU pounded Texas Southern into submission with a 43-14 dominant game on the road in Houston, Texas. Shortly afterward, Downtown Houston welcomed the Sonic Boom of the South and Ocean of Soul marching bands to fill the night air in the 5th quarter.
"We're proud of Coach Quinn, and the whole defense staff did a heck of a job tonight," TC Taylor said on the field after defeating Texas Southern.
Jackson State head coach TC Taylor also mentioned that he and his players "heard the noise" from the outside critics after last week's performance in the loss to Grambling State - the Tigers wouldn't repeat it against Texas Southern.
From the moment the Jackson State visitors' defense stalled Texas Southern's opening drive, you could feel it could be a long night for the home team.
Quarterback Jacobian Morgan guided JSU on a 13-play, 86-yard march. TSU's defense tightened, forcing Jackson State's placekicker Gerardo Baeza to boot a 26-yard field goal to give the visiting Tigers a 3-0 lead at 6:52 in the 1st quarter.
"I really see it in him. He's responded," Taylor spoke about Jacobian Morgan's performance. "I've coached a lot of really good quarterbacks in my years of coaching. No different with him, but he's got a ways to go, and I'm continuing to push him. He's still got a lot of learning to do, but very, very, very good quarterback, a good leader, and he wants it."
Jackson State would score on four possessions to increase the score 27-0 in the 3rd quarter after Joan Fortillien hauled in a gorgeous 16-yard touchdown pass from Morgan.
Learning from my mistakes...This week showed everything I had to work through.- Jacobian Morgan, JSU QB
Jackson State's Tigers' defense was relentless for most of three quarters by making a living in the Texas Southern backfield. The pressures, quarterback hits, missed blocking assignments, and lack of execution took a toll on TSU quarterback Jordan Davis.
Still, the young signal-caller persevered through challenging situations by completing 13 of 25 passes for 115 yards, one touchdown, and rushed 19 times for 33 yards and a score.
Texas Southern scored twice in the 4th quarter as Davis zoomed a 17-yard strike to Trenton Leary in the back of the Tigers end zone at 14:47 left on the clock. Next, Davis would rush for 4 yards to inch Coach Dishman's team closer, 27-14.
Just as the TSU faithful began to believe their team would mount a comeback, reality set in on the next Jackson State possession. Jacobian Morgan saw a hole in the Texas Southern defensive line. The JSU field general quickly shook a few defenders for a 72-yard touchdown scamper to give them a 34-14 lead.
Taylor kept his team focused, saying, "We know how good our football team is. Our coaching staff is. So that's what I told them. Let's just go out here and finish in a disciplined way."
A few minutes later, a blocked punt and safety would increase the JSU's advantage to 36-14. Finally, Tr. Terrell Jr.'s 79-yard punt return was the final "nail in the coffin" for Texas Southern, and JSU would fly back to Mississippi with a 43-14 victory.
Next Saturday's Games
Texas Southern will host Virginia Lynchburg on campus at Alexander Durley Stadium for Homecoming on Saturday, Oct. 5. Jackson State will meet Bethune-Cookman at The Vet for a noon kickoff.
STANDOUT PERFORMERS
Jackson State
- Jacobian Morgan: 13/22 for 185 yards, 2 TD; 10 rushes for 96 yards, 2 TD
- Irv Mulligan: 11 rushes for 76 yards
- Joan Fortillien: 4 receptions for 62 yards, 1 TD
- Tyqu Henderson: 3 receptions for 51 yards, 1 TD
- Reid Pulliam: 7 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 Breakup, 1 QB Hit
- Joshua Nobles: 6 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 Forced Fumble
- Phillip Webb: 5 Tackles, 3 TFL, 1 Sack
- Robert McDaniel: 5 Tackles 1 TFL, 1 Sack
- Esias Guthrie: 1 INT, 1 QH, 2 Tackles
Texas Southern
- Jordan Davis: 13/25 for 115 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT; 19 rushes for 33 yards, 1 TD
- Trenton Leary: 5 receptions for 59 yards, 1 TD
- Isaiah Bogerty: 10 Tackles
- Javiu Williams, Syncere Massey, Brian Booker, and Stephon Wright: 1 TFL
- Keelan Cox: 4 Tackles, 1 TFL, 1 Sack, 1 Forced Fumble