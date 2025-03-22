Johnson C. Smith Captures The 2025 Black College Invitational Women's Championship
Despite having four fouls, Kyshonna Brown came off the bench in the final quarter to lead Johnson C. Smith to a 65-59 victory over Clark Atlanta. Under the guidance of interim head coach Taisha Murphy, the Golden Bulls secured the inaugural Black College Invitational Women's Championship title at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The Golden Bulls trailed by 18 points in the first half to the Panthers, but Coach Murphy kept her team focused on making the comeback.
"To just play our brand of basketball," Murphy said in her postgame interview. "We play really hard, we play really gritty. We got a little complacent after winning on Thursday. I think it was about bringing up our energy and locking down defensively that got us back in the game."
Brown's passion and grit were fully displayed when she penetrated the paint to create a foul and finished with an old-fashioned three-point play. She led Johnson C. Smith, scoring 12 points, grabbing two rebounds, and snatching away four steals.
Desiree Smith and A'Qoyas Cody each scored 10 points in the Golden Bulls' incredible victory.
Clark Atlanta forward Corriana Evans scored a game-high 17 points while adding 11 rebounds, two steals, and one assist. Atreonia Garner had 12 points before halftime. The JCSU defense held her to four points in the second half, resulting in 16 for the match.
Johnson C. Smith claimed their first contest lead when Desiree Smith made a layup off an A'Qoyas Cody pass. The Golden Bulls led 53-52 with 4:21 remaining in the final quarter.
The lead was a see-saw affair until JCSU started a 15-4 run at 2:26. Kyshonna Brown's three-point play was the exclamation point for the Golden Bulls, giving them a 63-57 advantage.
Clark Atlanta struggled throughout the game, with a 0-10 shooting performance from beyond the arc hampering their chances of making a comeback.
Johnson C. Smith held on to claim the victory, 65-59, and take home the first-ever Black College Invitational Women's Championship Trophy.
The Women's Championship
Clark Atlanta vs. Johnson C. Smith
Clark Atlanta leads Johnson C. Smtih, 32-23, at halftime. Panthers guard Atreonia Garner is already in double figures scoring 12 points in the first half. Corrina Evans and Trinity Jones each have 6 points apiece.
Johnson C. Smith is being led by A'Qoyas Cody with 6 points.
3rd Quarter
- Golden Bulls close the gap to 34-30 with 5:52 left in the period.
- Game tied at 34, 3:39 mark. Q3
Clark Atlanta leads Johnson C. Smith, 43-38, at the end of the 3rd quarter at the BCIC Women's Championship game.
4th Quarter
The Panthers open the scoring in the final period. But Golden Bulls answer. 48-44 at 7:52 in Q4.
Johnson C. Smith eats away at the Panthers lead. Now just by one point, 51-50.
Smith takes their first lead of the contest at 54-53 with 3:00 minutes left.
Smith has the advantage with 44 seconds left.
Johnson C. Smith takes a commanding lead, 63-57. with 18.5 on the clock.
2025 Black College Invitational Women's Champions - Johnson C. Smith
The Men's Championship
VA Union vs. Claflin
SEMIFINALS GAME RESULTS
Here are the game results at the Black College Invitational Championship (BCIC) games being held in Charlotte, North Carolina.
Women's Game 1
Clark Atlanta - 72, VA Union 64
Men's Game 1
Central State - 64, Claflin - 80
Women's Game 2: Johnson C. Smith 77, Livingstone 59
Men's Game 2: VA Union 76, Johnson C. Smith 63
BCIC TEAMS ANNOUNCED
On Monday's HBCU Nightly with Joshua Sims Sr., he unveiled the BCIC Tournament of teams. Eight teams from the SIAC and CIAA - 4 men's, 4 women's - were announced as participants in the inaugural season of the Black College Invitational Championship (BCIC).
BCIC will host the following basketball teams:
Women's
Game 1: Clark Atlanta vs. VA Union (72-64, Clark Atlanta Wins)
Game 2: Johnson C. Smtih vs. Livingstone
Men's
Game 1: Central State vs. Claflin
Game 2: VA Union vs. Johnson C. Smith
The tournament's games will tip-off on Thursday, Mar. 20 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.
HBCU Basketball's Inaugural 'Black College Invitational Championship' Ready To Launch
HBCU Basketball will host the first-ever Black College Invitational Championship (BCIC) from Mar. 20 to 23 at Bojangles Coliseum in Charlotte, North Carolina.
The postseason playoff will feature sixteen Division I and Division II basketball teams from the HBCU conferences - CIAA, and SIAC - for the rights to be crowned the 2024 BCIC Champion.
The online seating purchase window is available for the Thursday to Saturday games at Ticketmaster.com.
Dr. Wes Bellamy, CEO of the Black College Invitational Championship, told 'The Highest Point Podcast' host Matt Devaunn that "each school participating in the postseason event would receive $10,000." BCIC covers "all travel, lodging, food, per diem, and a first-class experience for all student-athletes." He continued, "The winning school will get $25,000.00."
Bellamy believes in supporting HBCUs and having our talented basketball programs "not to beg anyone to be in their tournaments." The BCIC will have in-game experiences and activation areas for fans. Local high school bands will provide the musical entertainment, while B Dhat and No Limit Larry will host the event.
"I'm doing this for the culture, and sometimes it'd be for themselves or their pocket. Right. We're not making money from this [event]," Dr. Bellamy noted. "We're paying to do this tournament, and then the proceeds are going to be going back into our institutions."
The BCIC will begin on Mar. 20 in Charlotte, North Carolina. The 16 participating teams have not yet been announced. For more information, visit the online website at https://blackcollegeinvitationalchampionship.org.
