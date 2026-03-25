Langston Falls Short in NAIA Championship as Freed-Hardeman Holds Off Lions, 76-71

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Langston University Lions gritted through a hard-fought battle with Freed-Hardeman, but eventually fell 76-71, losing in the 2026 NAIA National Championship game on Monday night at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, MO.

Freed-Hardeman (33-1) won its second title in three years, claiming the 2026 NAIA Men's Basketball national championship. The win by F-HU denied Langston (29-7) what could have been their most significant athletic achievement under Coach Chris Wright, who has drawn national attention for building winning basketball programs.

"This is not our time yet,” Langston head coach Chris Wright said in his postgame interview. “But I believe with my whole heart we're going to be back and we're going to win one of these one day."

Langston, dismissed by the national basketball community two weeks ago, fought until the final horn. The Lions clawed back from an eight-point second-half deficit to narrow the gap to three with under two minutes left.

Freed-Hardeman was surgical at the foul line, sinking 23-of-26 free throws, and never let Langston get closer. Ultimately, the F-HU Lions clinched the victory and title at the charity stripe.

"This hurts. But I'm extremely proud of our guys. I told them we have absolutely nothing to hang our heads about,” Wright said.

Langston falls short in NAIA championship to Freed-Hardeman. | Credit: LU Athletics

Thomas Delivers 20 Points in Championship

Langston’s floor general, Orlando Thomas, delivered everything the Lions needed in their championship campaign. The junior guard-forward finished with 20 points, eight rebounds, and three assists, while shooting 6-of-11 from the field, 1-of-4 from three, and 7-of-8 from the line. He powered every meaningful Langston run in the second half, but it wasn’t enough in the end.

Thomas opened the second half in dominant fashion, scoring seven of the Lions' first eight second-half points. With Langston trailing by three at halftime, he quickly cut the deficit by hitting a jumper to make it 35-33. He then drew a foul and hit a free throw, giving Langston a three-point lead. At the 17:01 mark, Thomas nailed a three-pointer, pushing Langston’s lead to 41-38, its largest of the second period.

When Freed-Hardeman surged ahead by as many as 10 with 2:37 left, Thomas refused to let the Lions go down quietly. He buried two free throws at 6:47, cutting Langston's deficit to 63-59, then scored a layup at 2:26 for 63-71, narrowing the gap to eight.

After Robert Alexander's steal, Jay Wilson's layup made it 71-65. On the next possession, Thomas found Wilson in the paint for another basket, bringing Langston within six, 71-67, with 2:06 remaining. Langston was still alive.

Thomas finishes his championship run as Langston's undisputed alpha of the Lions’ pride. His performance across the Final Four weekend was the defining individual story of Langston's postseason.

Langston guard Orlando Thomas faces off with a Freed-Hardeman defender. | Credit: LU Athletics

Championship Game Won on Free Throws and Big Runs

Freed-Hardeman entered the championship locker room with a 33-30 halftime advantage.

As Freed-Hardeman mounted a second-half run, DJ McIntyre’s 14 points off the bench were a reason why they held off Langston.

McIntyre hit back-to-back three-pointers, and Caleb Thomas scored on consecutive possessions during a stretch that turned a one-point Langston lead into a 52-47 Freed-Hardeman advantage. The shift proved decisive.

"Caleb Thomas hit four and then TJ McIntyre scored eight straight," broadcaster Billy Dee noted in his postgame conversation with Wright. "It was just a tough stretch and your guys battled back and battled back and just couldn't get back over the hill."

Wright agreed. "To shoot under 35% for three games in a row in Kansas City against really good coaches, really good teams, and to be playing in the national championship game — I think that says a lot about our heart, our toughness, our grit."

Freed-Hardeman's Phil Horton paced his team’s scorers with 18 points. Jailen Anderson added 16, hitting 10-of-11 free throws at the foul line. Freed-Hardeman went 23-of-26 from the line, which was another contributing factor for the Lions’ fall.

Conversely, Langston made 15-of-19. The eight-point difference in free throws exactly matched the final margin.

Lions Fall | Credit: LU Athletics

Bench Depth and Grit Kept Langston Alive

Langston's bench scored 29 points in the championship contest, matching Freed-Hardeman's output. The Lions showed genuine depth. Tajahri Cave contributed eight points, hitting critical layups during key stretches.

Jay Wilson added eight points, shooting 3-of-3 from the field and making two free throws. Jaden Williams chipped in seven points, including a tip-in and free throw in the final 16 seconds, as Langston made its last charge.

Cam McCoy added six points on perfect 3-of-3 shooting — converting all three of his second-half field goal attempts — and his offensive presence gave the Lions a reliable secondary option at key moments.

Robert Alexander, Langston’s steadiest point guard, finished with four points. He was arguably the team’s most impactful player on the glass and in half-court orchestration.

However, he committed six turnovers while adding three assists and four rebounds.

Antonio Lewis started and went 2-for-9 from the field, including 2-for-6 from three, finishing with 10 points thanks to 4-of-6 free throws. His perimeter shooting had been critical in earlier tournament wins, but he never found a rhythm against Freed-Hardeman's defense.

Trey Clarke anchored Langston with energy and rebounding throughout the tournament. He fouled out in the second half after six points and four rebounds. His absence down the stretch was keenly felt as Freed-Hardeman rebuilt its lead.

🏆 National Championship Post Game Interviews

✅ Langston University Lions Head Coach Chris Wright spoke about their season and how proud he is of his team after the tough loss to Freed-Hardema@gofhulions @FHULionsBBall @UrbanEdgeTv @HBCU_Plus @HbcuPass @CoachCWRIGHT pic.twitter.com/34Mqhbd6Ro — Cascade Hoops Talk (@CascadeHoopTalk) March 25, 2026

Coach Wright Quotes

In what was a genuinely moving postgame moment, Wright was candid, proud, and focused on the Lions’ future. Coach Wright noted that in all his years of coaching, a championship loss typically leaves a bitter taste — but not this time.

"These guys left everything they had out there,” Wright said. “They're really good people. They care about each other. They love each other. They're unselfish. And to see the growth we've had even in the past two or three weeks — I think that's remarkable."

Wright praised Langston’s administration. The university president flew back from a conference to be present. Former president Dr. Ken Smith drove back and forth from Omaha to support the team throughout the Kansas City run.

"I love Langston. It's home for us, and I'm really proud to be a Lion."

Wright also offered respect for Freed-Hardeman. "Hey, Freed-Hardeman was the best team all year long," he said. "They deserved to win the game tonight. And I have a lot of respect for their program."

A Season That Rewrote Langston's Legacy

Langston University, Oklahoma's only HBCU, spent the past month rewriting expectations for NAIA Red River Athletic Conference programs. The Lions entered the NAIA Tournament without widespread national recognition and were seeded at No. 4. They gave the HBCU sports community hope of bringing home a national championship.

Tonight, they leave as runners-up for the national title with a 29-7 record, while making a dramatic run for the Red Banner.

Freed-Hardeman finishes 34-1, but Langston hopes to close the gap, a mission Coach Wright will build on next season with the Lions.

"There's some things in recruiting I've got to do a better job of and I've got to fix," Wright acknowledged. But his parting message was one of conviction: Langston will be back.

THANK YOU, UEN fans! 🙌



Because of YOU, we reached 289,959 total viewers for the @NAIA National Championship Games — an incredible milestone as we celebrate 5 years of UEN.



From record-breaking support in the Women’s Championship to strong momentum on the Men’s side, our… pic.twitter.com/QKCCytEZsj — Urban Edge (@UrbanEdgeTv) March 25, 2026

Key Stats at a Glance

Final Score: Freed-Hardeman (TN) 76, Langston 71

Score by Half: Langston 30-41; Freed-Hardeman 33-43

Langston Top Scorers: Orlando Thomas 20 PTS (6-11 FG, 7-8 FT, 8 REB, 3 AST); Antonio Lewis 10 PTS; Tajahri Cave 8 PTS; Jay Wilson 8 PTS

Freed-Hardeman Top Scorers: Phil Horton 18 PTS (5-11 FG); Jailen Anderson 16 PTS (10-11 FT); DJ McIntyre 14 PTS (2 3PM, off bench)

Langston FG/3PT/FT: 51.0% (26-51) / 28.6% (4-14) / 78.9% (15-19)

Freed-Hardeman FG/3PT/FT: 48.9% (23-47) / 38.9% (7-18) / 88.5% (23-26)

Rebounds: Langston 31, Freed-Hardeman 20 — Thomas led all players with 8

Points in the Paint: Langston 44, Freed-Hardeman 24

Free Throw Differential: FH 23-26 vs. Langston 15-19 — the eight-point difference equaled the final margin

Langston Season Record: 29-7 — NAIA National Championship runners-up

Frequently Asked Questions

Who won the 2026 NAIA Men's Basketball Championship?

Freed-Hardeman University (Tenn.) won the 2026 NAIA Men's Basketball national championship, defeating Langston University 76-71 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo. Freed-Hardeman finished 34-1 on the season.

How did Langston perform in the 2026 NAIA Tournament?

Langston University advanced to the NAIA national championship game in its deepest tournament run in program history, finishing 29-7. The Lions defeated Rocky Mountain (Mont.) in the Elite Eight before reaching the title game, where they fell to Freed-Hardeman by five.

Who was Langston's leading scorer in the championship game?

Orlando Thomas led Langston with 20 points on 6-of-11 shooting, adding eight rebounds and three assists. He was the driving force behind every meaningful Langston second-half run.

Is Langston University an HBCU?

Yes. Langston University, founded in 1897 in Langston, Okla., is the only Historically Black College or University in Oklahoma. The Lions compete in the NAIA's Red River Athletic Conference.

What did Coach Chris Wright say after the championship loss?

Wright was proud and forward-looking. He praised his team's growth, character, and toughness — noting that the Lions shot under 35% from the field for three straight games in Kansas City and still reached the national title game. He told Langston Nation: 'This is not our time yet. But we're going to win one 1 day.'

Where is the NAIA Men's Basketball Championship held?

The 2026 NAIA Men's Basketball Tournament was held at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, Mo., the longtime home of the NAIA's national tournament.