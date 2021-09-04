Report: S. Carolina St. Bulldogs Durant, Gilchrist, and Davis on BCPOY Watch List

The South Carolina State football team posted three representatives on the preseason watch list for the Black College Football Player of the Year, which was announced by the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

Defensive back Decobie Durant, linebacker Chad Gilchrist, and receiver Shaquan Davis were all named to the watch list, which is comprised of 56 players from 27 different Division I and II HBCUs.

The news is the latest in a string of preseason honors for Durant, the senior defensive back, was recently named the Preseason MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and was also selected to the preseason watch list for the Buck Buchanan Award, given to the top defensive player in Division I FCS. Durant earned first-team All-MEAC honors in 2019 and was selected to the Boxtorow and Stats FCS Preseason All-American teams. He spearheads a South Carolina State team picked 1st in the league poll, while during the spring led the team with four (4) interceptions and eight (8) tackles, and five (5) breakups. Currently, he is the top NFL prospect returning this season with 81 career tackles, nine (9) interceptions,20 pass breakups, and 20 pass deflects to date.

A preseason All-MEAC first-team selection, Gilchrist during the spring 2021 season finished second on the team in tackles with 33 (25 solo), 6 tackles for loss for 10-yards, while in 2019 he posted 30 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss for 23-yards and 2 sacks for 10-yards.

Davis, another preseason first-team All-MEAC pick, led the SC State receiving corps in the spring with 14 catches for 294-yards (21-ypc), 4 touchdowns and 73.5 ypg in four games played. In 2019, he was second on the team with 31 receptions for 632-yards and 6 touchdowns.

Four finalists will be unveiled on Nov. 30. The winner of the sixth annual Black College Football Player of the Year Award, which will be announced during halftime of the inaugural HBCU Legacy Bowl, will be honored with the Deacon Jones Trophy. The HBCU Legacy Bowl takes place on Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022 in New Orleans, Louisiana. The game will be broadcast live on NFL Network.



*MEAC Press Release