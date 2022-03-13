Howard Lady Bison Win 2022 MEAC Title, 1st in 21 Years
The Howard University (20-9) women's basketball team is going to the NCAA Tournament after defeating Norfolk State (17-11) 61-44 to win its first MEAC Tournament Championship since 2001.
The Lady Bison were the No. 1 seed and defended their regular season MEAC title at Scope Arena.
Sophomore Destiny Howell led the Howard with a career-high 25 points over the Lady Spartans. Ty Grace described Howell as a "player that can score on every play. Howell became the 20222 MEAC Most Outstanding Performer.
After last season's lost to North Carolina A&T in the championship game, Howell said the Lady Bison "were determined to not let that happen this time.”
Grace was voted to receive the tournament's Most Outstanding Coach award.
The Lady Bison have 11 MEAC Tournament Conference titles to showcase in D.C.
The Norfolk women's team was led by Diawara Makoye with 11 points and Camile Downs' 10 points.
2022 MEAC Basketball Tournament All-Tournament Team
Destiny Howell, Howard
Iyanna Warren, Howard
Deja Francis, Norfolk State
Camille Downs, Norfolk State
Zamara Haynes, Maryland Eastern Shore
Outstanding Performer: Destiny Howell, Howard
Outstanding Coach: Ty Grace, Howard