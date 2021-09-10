NFL Official Maia Chaka in 'Awe' and 'Proud' Before Her First NFL Game (HBCU Alum)

September 10, 2021
Maia Chaka in 'Awe' and 'Proud' to Officiate Her First NFL Game (HBCU/Video)

Norfolk State University alum Maia Chaka and the NFL posted a video ahead of officiating her first NFL regular-season game.
Norfolk State University alum Maia Chaka and the NFL posted a video regarding officiating her first NFL regular-season game. Chaka is the first black female to join the ranks of NFL officials in the league's history. She spent several seasons as a member of the developmental officiating program before her promotion in March.

Chaka was glowing when speaking about the importance of taking the field as an official this opening weekend.

"When I step on the field for the first time as an NFL official. It's going to be a proud moment. It's a proud moment for myself. It's a proud moment for my family; it's a proud moment for my community, students, and co-workers."

She won't be alone in her jubilation in the upcoming moment. I interviewed former Grambling State alum and NFL quarterback Doug Williams a few weeks ago concerning Chaka's ascension in the ranks of NFL officials. The Super Bowl MVP said he's "elated" for her accomplishment. He repeated a couple of times that she had to be the "one" because of her preparation, commitment, and intelligence.

“This historic moment to me is an honor and it’s a privilege that I’ve been chosen to represent women and women of color in the most popular sport in America," Chaka eloquently stated.

She continued, "Proving that I can defy the odds and overcome and in pretty much master the craft of a sport that I didn't really play, but I have a love and a passion for. Hopefully, that just gives somebody else. You know some inspiration and empowers them to step outside the box and do something different. I'm just in awe. And, I just can't wait for that moment, you know, that opening kickoff. I can't wait to see how that really feels."

Chaka will wear number 100 and officiate the 2021 NFL season as a line judge. She is the only rookie official to patrol the field after six officials retired at the end of the 2020-21 season.

