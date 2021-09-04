September 4, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballSWACMEACCIAASIACSI TIX
Search

MEAC Football Predicted Order of Finish in 2021, per Report

MEAC's predicted order of finish for the conference's football programs in 2021.
Author:
Updated:
Original:

South Carolina State has been picked to win the 2021 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) football championship, as the Bulldogs topped the league’s annual preseason poll, presented by The Home Depot.

Voting was conducted by the conference’s head football coaches and sports information directors.

South Carolina State Running Back Alex James

The Bulldogs received five first-place votes and racked up 118 points. Led by head coach Oliver “Buddy” Pough, South Carolina State shared the 2019 MEAC championship with North Carolina A&T State for the 15th MEAC title in program history.

Norfolk State, with two first-place votes, was picked to finish second, while North Carolina Central also picked up a pair of first-place votes and was tabbed to finish third.

Delaware State, Morgan State, and Howard (one first-place vote each) rounded out the preseason poll.

Here is the MEAC’s predicted order of finish for the 2021 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

School (First-Place Votes) Points

1. South Carolina State (5) - 118

2. Norfolk State (2) - 96

3. North Carolina Central (2) - 78

4. Delaware State (1) - 56

5. Morgan State (1) - 48

6. Howard (1) - 36

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) is in its 51st year of intercollegiate competition with the 2021-22 academic school year.

*MEAC PRESS RELEASE 2021

Durant
MEAC

Report: S. Carolina St. Bulldogs Durant, Gilchrist, and Davis on BCPOY Watch List

South Carolina State Running Back Alex James
MEAC

MEAC Football: 2021 Predicted Order of Finish, per Report

YouTube Thumbnail 1280x720 px
Football

Morehouse College Announced Cancellation of Homecoming Celebration

Orange Blossom Classic
Football

The Deion Sanders Effect: 'If You Look Good...You Play Good!'

HBCU Players in NFL
Football

HBCU Players on NFL Rosters in 2021, per Report

SWAC - AQEEL GLASS (2)
Football

SWAC Football: Sept. 2 to Sept. 5, Week 1

Eddie George
Football

ICYMI in HBCU: SWAC, MEAC, SIAC, CIAA Football News | Eddie George Debuts and Labor Weekend Showdowns in Week 1

TSU vs Prairie View - 36th Labor Day Classic
SWAC

HBCU Game of the Week: 36th Labor Day Classic - Texas Southern vs. Prairie View A & M