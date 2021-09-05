Report: MEAC Saturday Games Recaps - Odums Debut Snuffed Out, Glass Wins in Nail Biter, Bison Get Spiders' Bite

The MEAC game action in Week 1 on Saturday, Sept. 4.

BISONS BIT AND FALL TO SPIDERS

Richmond 38, Howard 14

RICHMOND, Va. – The Howard University Bison fell to the #22 Richmond Spiders, 38-14, to open the 2021 season on Saturday afternoon in Robins Stadium.

To start the season, Howard falls to 0-1 and Richmond improves to 1-0.

The Bison opened the second quarter with an eight-play, 86-yard drive capped by a 24-yard rushing touchdown by Ian Wheeler to cut Richmond’s lead to 13-7.

Howard scored again in the period when Quinton Williams connected on a career-long 64-yard pass to Christion Carter to close the gap to 23-14 with 3:04 left in the first half.

In the game, Williams passed for 226 yards and a touchdown. Jarett Hunter recorded a game-high 93 yards on 12 carries and racked up 128 all-purpose yards.

Credit: MEAC

GUTHRIE SEALS THE DEAL

Delaware State 32, Bowie State 24

DOVER, Del. – For the second straight season opener, a defensive touchdown by Esaias Guthrie was the difference in a Delaware State victory. Guthrie returned a second-quarter pick 87 yards for a touchdown to highlight the Hornets' 32-24 victory over Bowie State on Saturday at Alumni Stadium.

Running back Sy'veon Wilkerson rushed for a game-high 92 yards and three touchdowns to lead the DSU offense.

Guthrie's pick-six was the longest by a Hornet since Billy Alston had an 88-yard return for a score in 1982. His TD gave the Hornets a 26-3 lead with 41 seconds left in the second quarter.

Delaware State (1-0) had four interceptions in the contest and recovered two Bowie State (0-1) fumbles to total six turnovers in the game.

THE 'BATTLE FOR GREATER BALTIMORE'

Towson 31, Morgan State 0

BALTIMORE, Md. – Morgan State's football team would not get revenge in the 'Battle for Greater Baltimore' rematch against Towson, as they were defeated 31-0 on a sunny afternoon before an announced crowd of 8,035 at Hughes Stadium.



The 2021 season opener marked the 26th meeting between the Bears (0-1) and the Tigers (1-0) with Towson winning the last four meetings. The Tigers now hold a 20-6 advantage in the series.

Morgan State's freshman quarterback Duce Taylor, one of three quarterbacks that played for the team, completed 3-of-9 passes for 68 yards. Junior wideout Marcus Thomas led the Bear receivers with 42 yards on three catches. Junior quarterback Jarius Grissom added 35 yards on the ground.

HOLY TOLEDO! ODUMS DEBUT STYMIED

Toledo 49, Norfolk State 10

TOLEDO, Ohio – Playing for the first time in nearly two years, the Norfolk State football team suffered a 49-10 loss to Toledo on Saturday night in the season-opener for both teams.



The game, the first for the Spartans (0-1) in 651 days and the first for new head coach Dawson Odums, swung on two blocked punts which the Rockets (1-0) returned for touchdowns in the first half.

NSU wasted little time cutting its deficit 14-0 in half. Justin Smith hauled in a 47-yard TD bomb in traffic from Juwan Carter to cap a 75-yard drive with 1:21 left in the first quarter.

NSU tacked on a 32-yard field goal by Josh Nardone in the fourth quarter to cap the Spartans' scoring.

Carter passed for 125 yards for the Spartans, and Kevin Johnson ran for 56 yards on four carries.



Tyler Long led the NSU defense with 11 tackles.

GLASS vs FIELDS IN NAIL-BITER

Alabama A&M 42, South Carolina State 41

NORMAL, Ala. – Redshirt sophomore quarterback Corey Fields, Jr. finished 14-of-28-2 for 213-yards and a touchdown, while Shaquan Davis added a team-high five catches for 140-yards and a touchdown, but it wasn't enough as South Carolina State dropped its season opener, 42-41, to Alabama A&M Saturday at Louis Crews Stadium.



Redshirt freshman Kendrell Flowers posted a solid day running the ball with 14 carries for 80 yards and three touchdowns. Fields added nine rushes for 89-yards and a score in the loss. Graduate running back Alex James finished with 13 carries for 73-yards.



BJ Davis led the charge on defense with a team-high eight tackles, while senior linebacker Chad Gilchrist added seven.

*The MEAC issued the reports on the conference's Saturday games.