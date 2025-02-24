New Orleans Saints Reportedly Hire HBCU Head Coach's Relative

HBCU Legends

Dec 21, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns defensive passing game coordinator Terry Joseph against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
New Orleans will reportedly hire University of Texas assistant coach Terry Joseph as the Saints' defensive pass game coordinator.

Terry Joseph, 51, is the cousin of Grambling State head coach Mickey Joseph and Denver Broncos defensive coordinator Vance Joseph, who are brothers.

The new Saints assistant coach was responsible for coaching and developing Baltimore Ravens' defensive back Kyle Hamilton and the 2024 Jim Thorpe Award winner, Jahdae Brown.

One player who should excel under Joseph's tutelage in New Orleans will be defensive back Alontae Taylor.

The New Orleans native played baseball in high school at Archbishop Shaw before launching his collegiate career at Northwestern State.

His coaching career began at his high school alma mater from 1999 to 2002. Joseph's coaching stints were at LSU, LA Tech, Nebraska, Texas A&M, Notre Dame, and Texas.

