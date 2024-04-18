HBCU Legends

Denny's Orange Blossom Classic Extends Exclusive Streaming Partnership With Urban Edge Network, HBCU + App

UEN will be an exclusive streaming agreement for the annual Denny's Orange Blossom Classic's ancillary events.

Kyle T. Mosley

UEN and Orange Blossom Classic Extends Partnership Agreement
HOUSTON — The Urban Edge Network (UEN) and HBCU+ platform have entered a three-year contract extension with the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic (OBC). The exclusive partnership will allow UEN to stream the OBC ancillary events in Miami Gardens on the HBCU+ app. Those events include the Battle of the Bands, Coaches Press Conference, business seminars,  etc.

"We are thrilled to announce the extension of our broadcast streaming with the Orange Blossom Classic, "Hardy Pelt, Founding member and Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network, said. "This renewed collaboration not only amplifies our commitment to showcasing HBCU excellence but also offers advertisers enhanced access to the vibrant HBCU community through strategic media placement and engaging activations. We look forward to continuing to celebrate and uplift the remarkable achievements within our HBCU family."

HBCU programming control is another aspect that executive director Kendra Bulluck-Major of the Orange Blossom Classic recognized. "We can get really intimate above and beyond the game," Pelt told HBCU Legends. "HBCU brands understand about engaging and delivering a marketplace that fans will deserve and respect."

Urban Edge Network is establishing a $10,000.00 scholarship fund in the name of former Grambling State University president Rick Gallot. "We're looking to award a scholarship to deserving students from participating HBCU schools of the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic each year.

North Carolina Central will face Alabama State University in the Denny's Orange Blossom Classic at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens on Sunday, Sept. 1.   

Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

