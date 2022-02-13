Erin Jackson Becomes First Black Woman to Win Speedskating Olympic Gold Medal

American speedskater becomes the first Black woman to win gold medal in speedskating.

United States female speedskater Erin Jackson made history and won the gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Jackson blazed her way to the top of the podium in the 500 meters race with a time of 37.04 seconds.

She became the first-ever Black female athlete to win a gold medal in speedskating and first American to win an individual speedskating medal since the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Credit: Kohjiro Kinno/Sports Illustrated

The achievement by Jackson is not her first one as a speedskater. She and Shani Davis (male) are the two Black athletes to win medals on the long-track speedskating events. Davis, 39, is the first Black athlete to win gold at a 2006 Winter Olympics in the 1000 meters and added a silver medal in the 1500 meters. Later in 2010, he would repeat as America's gold medalist in the 1000 meters and 1500 meters' silver medalist.

Jackson, 29, was considered the best in the world in the 500 meters. However, she missed qualifying for the event at the U.S. Olympic trials after stumbling to a third-place spot. Her speedskating teammate and friend Brittany Bowe sacrificed her place, believing Jackson gave the Americans the best chance at a gold medal.

Erin Jackson was followed by Japan's Miho Takagi (silver) and Russia's Angelina Golikova (bronze) in the 500 meters speedskating finals.

She began her career as an inline skater, and roller derby player. Jackson qualified for the 500 meters long track speed skating event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang but did not medal.

Jackson graduated from the University of Florida with honors with a degree in Materials Science & Engineering.