Skip to main content

Erin Jackson Becomes First Black Woman to Win Speedskating Olympic Gold Medal

American speedskater becomes the first Black woman to win gold medal in speedskating.

United States female speedskater Erin Jackson made history and won the gold medal at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing. Jackson blazed her way to the top of the podium in the 500 meters race with a time of 37.04 seconds. 

She became the first-ever Black female athlete to win a gold medal in speedskating and first American to win an individual speedskating medal since the 2010 Winter Olympics.

Erin Jackson, Gold Medalist in 500 meters

The achievement by Jackson is not her first one as a speedskater. She and Shani Davis (male) are the two Black athletes to win medals on the long-track speedskating events. Davis, 39, is the first Black athlete to win gold at a 2006 Winter Olympics in the 1000 meters and added a silver medal in the 1500 meters. Later in 2010, he would repeat as America's gold medalist in the 1000 meters and 1500 meters' silver medalist.

Read More

Jackson, 29, was considered the best in the world in the 500 meters. However, she missed qualifying for the event at the U.S. Olympic trials after stumbling to a third-place spot. Her speedskating teammate and friend Brittany Bowe sacrificed her place, believing Jackson gave the Americans the best chance at a gold medal.

Erin Jackson was followed by Japan's Miho Takagi (silver) and Russia's Angelina Golikova (bronze) in the 500 meters speedskating finals.

She began her career as an inline skater, and roller derby player.   Jackson qualified for the 500 meters long track speed skating event at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang but did not medal.

Jackson graduated from the University of Florida with honors with a degree in Materials Science & Engineering.

Erin Jackson
Olympics

Erin Jackson Becomes First Black Woman to Win Speedskating Olympic Gold Medal

16 minutes ago
Screenshot_20220211-125001_Messages
Gymnastics

Fisk University to Launch First HBCU Intercollegiate Women's Gymnastics Team

Feb 11, 2022
Jonathan Taylor
Football

HBCU Great, LB Darius Leonard Inspires FedEx Ground Player of the Year Nominee RB Jonathan Taylor

Feb 11, 2022
Christyn Carr
Golf

HBCU Golf Programs Receive Travel Grants from United Airlines and PGA Tour

Feb 12, 2022
IMG_1544
Basketball

Benedict's Lady Tigers Send Fort Valley Lady Wildcats Packing in SIAC Action

Feb 6, 2022
IMG_2470
Basketball

Benedict Men's Team Continues Home Court Dominance, Defeats Fort Valley

Feb 6, 2022
Instagram Post 1080x1080 px - YouTube Thumbnail (1)
NFL

The Black Head Coach: Nine NFL Openings, But No Hires - Why?

Feb 6, 2022
2022 HBCU All-Stars
Basketball

HBCU All-Star Basketball Game is about 'The Culture and Legacy'

Feb 6, 2022