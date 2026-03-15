VA Union Panthers Stun No. 2 West Liberty In NCAA DII Tournament Opener

ERIE, Pa. — Virginia Union University's men's basketball team asserted itself by toppling No. 2 West Liberty 52–46 on Saturday, March 14, in the opening round of the 2026 NCAA Division II Men's Basketball Tournament Atlantic Region at Highmark Events Center. Notably, this marked VA Union’s first NCAA Tournament victory since 2023.

West Liberty entered the Atlantic Region with one of the most explosive offenses in all of Division II basketball. The Hilltoppers were averaging 98.8 points, ranking as the No. 2 scoring offense in the nation.

The Hilltoppers’ season included their 17th straight NCAA Tournament appearance.

The Panthers' defense forced 19 turnovers, converting them into transition points and holding West Liberty to just 18 first-half points. Virginia Union led 24–18 at halftime and never relented.

Bobby Gardner Delivers Off the Bench. Bobby Gardner paced Virginia Union with 23 points off the bench, nearly half the team's total in a defensive battle. Noah Richardson-Keys added 11 points and eight rebounds, while Malachi Dark contributed nine.

Virginia Union tallied 36 of its 52 points in the paint and earned 31 from its bench, highlighting its depth and interior dominance.

Leading Scorers — Virginia Union

Bobby Gardner – 23 points

Noah Richardson-Keys – 11 points

Malachi Dark – 9 points

Leading Rebounders — Virginia Union

O'Maundre Harris – 9 rebounds

Noah Richardson-Keys – 8 rebounds

Nehemiah Johnson – 7 rebounds

"Now It Was Time to Show the World"

VUU head coach Jay Butler praised West Liberty and explained what the Panthers needed to do defensively.

"Hats off to West Liberty," said Butler. "You can really see why they're an NCAA Tournament team every year. They're a very talented team and we have to put six or seven guys out there when we practice to simulate the pressure that they bring."

He then explained what Saturday’s game truly meant.

"I told the guys that we've been No. 1 in defense all year," Butler said, "and now it was time to show the world how good we are defensively."

The Panthers backed up their reputation. West Liberty made second-half runs, cutting the deficit to three early and threatening late, but Virginia Union answered each time.

What This Win Means for HBCU Basketball

Virginia Union entered the tournament 24-5, earning an at-large bid after allowing just 59.9 points per game, one of Division II's top defensive marks. The Panthers reached the top five in the NCAA Division II rankings before the CIAA tournament, and Saturday’s play proved they earned that. For Virginia Union, this win was more than an upset; it was another statement from an HBCU program known for defense, toughness, and discipline. With three NCAA Division II national titles, the Panthers showed on Saturday that they belong on this stage.

Up Next: VUU vs. Indiana University of Pennsylvania

With this win, Virginia Union advances to the Atlantic Region semifinals to play No. 6 seed Indiana University of Pennsylvania on Sunday, March 15, at 5:00 p.m. ET in Erie, PA.