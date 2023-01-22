BTW HBCU Sports Podcast: Ed Reed Coaching Saga Ends at Bethune-Cookman

Kyle T. Mosley of HBCU Legends and Coach Daryl Steward discuss on the "Blow the Whistle Podcast" the Ed Reed coaching saga that ended with drama and intrigue at Bethune-Cookman University after two weeks on the job.

Reed was hired on Dec. 27. He worked for two weeks, published viral videos criticizing the university, and B-CU decided not to ratify his contract.

How could this been avoided? Why did it take Bethune-Cookman almost a week to officially respond to Reed's videos? Better yet, why was Reed on campus working without an official contract?

Blow The Whistle Podcast is produced by HBCU Legends.