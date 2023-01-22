Skip to main content

BTW HBCU Sports Podcast: Ed Reed Coaching Saga Ends at Bethune-Cookman

HBCU Legends' "Blow the Whistle Podcast" discusses the Ed Reed coaching saga that ended at Bethune-Cookman.

Kyle T. Mosley of HBCU Legends and Coach Daryl Steward discuss on the "Blow the Whistle Podcast" the Ed Reed coaching saga that ended with drama and intrigue at Bethune-Cookman University after two weeks on the job.

Reed was hired on Dec. 27.   He worked for two weeks, published viral videos criticizing the university, and B-CU decided not to ratify his contract.

How could this been avoided?   Why did it take Bethune-Cookman almost a week to officially respond to Reed's videos?  Better yet, why was Reed on campus working without an official contract?   

Blow The Whistle Podcast is produced by HBCU Legends.

