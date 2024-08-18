HBCU Legends

FAMU Leadership Crisis, Fred McNair’s Alcorn Exit, HBCU Top 10, And Coach Prime’s Media Showdown

Kyle T. Mosley sits down with the insightful Coach Daryl Steward to dive into a whirlwind of developments across the HBCU sports landscape.

Kyle T. Mosley

HBCU Legends Podcast, Episode 13
In this story:

🎙️ Welcome to another gripping episode of HBCU Legends! Today, our hosts Kyle T. Mosley and Coach Daryl Steward sit down for an insightful conversation into a whirlwind of developments across the HBCU sports landscape.

The episode kicks off with a stunning twist from Florida A&M, where senior leadership, including the vice president and athletic director, unexpectedly resigned just before the football season. Kyle and Daryl dissect the potential reasons behind this and the implications for FAMU’s future.

Next, we'll touch on unrecognized talents and potential underdog teams, including Texas Southern's promising roster, and the effects of coaching changes on student-athletes, with poignant insights from Coach Fred McNair’s departure from Alcorn.

Tiffani-Dawn Sykes
Florida A&M Vice President and Director of Athletics Tiffani-Dawn Sykes addresses Rattler Nation at the first 220 Quarterback Club Luncheon of 2024 at the Old West Florida Enrichment Center in Tallahassee, Florida, Wednesday, February 28, 2024. / Gerald Thomas / USA TODAY NETWORK

We shift gears to highlight the powerful role of athletic directors, the impact of such abrupt changes, and speculate on the future for the outgoing leadership. The duo doesn't shy away from addressing broader issues, including a controversial song at Jackson State and the significance of unity in HBCU leadership.

We'll break down the latest in HBCU sports polls, with Florida A&M leading the women's basketball SWAC standings and Alabama State’s surprising exclusion from the top 10 despite garnering first-place votes.

Also on the agenda are insightful discussions on coaching changes and facility upgrades at schools like Clark Atlanta, Morehouse, and Livingstone College, and how these elements drive recruitment and player satisfaction. We'll explore top contenders for the 2024 Black College Football Player of the Year Award, featuring standouts like Kenny Gallop,Jr., Myles Crowley, and Irv Mulligan.

The conversation heats up as they tackle Coach Prime's transition to a new conference, the pressure from facing a powerhouse like North Dakota State, and the media's relentless scrutiny. Shannon Sharpe's surprising take on Prime's behavior, and the controversy surrounding his daughter’s transfer decision also make for intriguing debates.

Join us for a jam-packed episode brimming with critical analysis, heartfelt reflections, and forward-looking insights into the vibrant world of HBCU athletics. Stay tuned, you won't want to miss this! 🏈🏀

Published
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

