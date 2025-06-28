HBCU Basketball: Coach Jones - No Players Drafted Again, Kidd-Gilchrist's New Passion
HOUSTON - Welcome to another episode of HBCU Legends! In today’s show, host Kyle T. Mosley sits down with Coach Johnny Jones of Texas Southern University for an insightful conversation about the challenges and opportunities facing HBCU basketball players in today’s evolving landscape.
They dive deep into the NBA draft process, exploring why it’s become increasingly difficult for HBCU athletes to get serious consideration by NBA executives and scouts. Coach Jones offers a unique perspective, having coached on both the Power Five and HBCU sides, and shares thoughts on the impact of NIL, the rise of international players, and what HBCUs can do to level the playing field.
The discussion also touches on the importance of career development beyond basketball, the value of exposure in major cities like Houston, and how Texas Southern is building a strong team culture heading into the new season.
Tune in as Coach Jones highlights new recruits, discusses key players, and even gives us a peek behind the scenes at what it’s like coaching alongside his own son. Whether you’re a die-hard HBCU supporter or just love great basketball conversation, this episode is packed with insights you won’t want to miss!
While Kidd-Gilchrist made his name as a high-flying NCAA champion and NBA player, today’s episode focuses on his powerful mission off the court—his work to advocate for people who stutter through his foundation, Change and Impact.
In this heartfelt and educational conversation, Michael opens up about his lifelong journey with stuttering, the challenges he faced growing up as the only kid on his team and in school who stuttered, and how he learned to embrace his authentic self.
Discover how he’s turned his personal experience into a national advocacy movement—working to pass bills in states across the country to ensure speech therapy is accessible and insurance-covered for kids and adults who stutter.
Listeners will learn about the impact Michael’s organization is having in communities from Hampton Roads to Philadelphia and Kentucky, his lobbying efforts on Capitol Hill, and how he’s leveraging his NBA platform to break the stigma around stuttering.
If you or someone you know is touched by stuttering or wants to support an extraordinary cause, tune in for a candid, uplifting, and action-oriented episode with Michael Kidd-Gilchrist.