Skip to main content

HBCU Football in Week 2: 'Blow the Whistle Podcast' - SWAC, Schedules, Rankings

HBCU Legends' "Blow the Whistle" podcast host Kyle T. Mosley gives a rundown of the SWAC games of Week 2, game previews, and rankings for team, players, and coaches.

HBCU Legends' "Blow the Whistle" podcast host Kyle T. Mosley gives a rundown of the SWAC games of Week 2, game previews, and rankings for team, players, and coaches.

BLOW THE WHISTLE PODCAST: WEEK 2

What happens next for the HBCU Sports? Don't miss out on any HBCU news and analysis! Take a second and sign up for our FREE newsletter and get breaking HBCU Sports news delivered to your inbox!

Scroll to Continue

Read More

SWAC GAME DAY WEEK 2
SWAC

SWAC Football Game Day Schedule: Week 2

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_18987242_168388561_lowres
Football

HBCU Football Top-5 Power Rankings in Week 1: Teams, Players, Coaches, Bands Rankings

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_18994558_168388561_lowres
Football

Water Crisis Wasn’t Lost on Deion Sanders, Jackson State Football Team after OBC Victory

By Mason Smith
FISLL main
HBCU

Former NBA All-Star Allan Houston's FISLL Brand Partnership and Design Program with Howard and future HBCUs

By Kyle T. Mosley
GUlf
HBCU

Gulf Coast Athletic Conference Announces Media Rights and Financial Sponsorship

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_18994557_168388561_lowres
Football

Week 1: HBCU-Pro Sports Media Association's Rankings | 2022

By Kyle T. Mosley
Sep 4, 2022; Miami, Florida, US; Jackson State Tigers quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) holds Orange Blossom Classic Trophy after a game against the Florida A&M Rattlers at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports
Football

Shedeur Sanders' Impressive Start to Season

By Mason Smith
Prairie View A&M Drum Majors
BANDS

37th Labor Day Classic Battle of the Bands Rankings: Ocean of Soul vs. Marching Storm

By Kyle T. Mosley