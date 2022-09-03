HBCU Legends - 'Blow the Whistle' Podcast': SWAC Football Games Preview, Week 1

HBCU Legends "Blow the Whistle Podcast" host Kyle T. Mosley previews SWAC football games of Week 1.

The HBCU Legends has two pivotal games in the SWAC on Saturday and Sunday.

BLOW THE WHISTLE PODCAST

TSU vs. PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

First, the Texas Southern Tigers will voyage up Highway 290 from Houston to clash with the Prairie View Panthers in the 37th Annual Labor Day Classic.

Panthers first-year head coach Bubba McDowell and Tigers head coach Clarence McKinney will go head-to-head for the rights to claim the Durley-Nicks Trophy on Saturday night on the Hill in Prairie View, TX.

TSU Key Players: QB Andrew Body, DE Demarrion Anderson

QB Andrew Body, DE Demarrion Anderson PV Key Players: DE Jessie Evans, QB Trazon Connley, LB Tre'Vion Green

Prediction: Texas Southern 24, Prairie View 17

JACKSON STATE VS. FAMU

Finally, the Hard Rock Stadium will host the Jackson State Tigers and Florida A&M Rattlers in a highly anticipated rematch of last season's Orange Blossom Classic.

Coach Deion Sanders and the Tigers left a flooded City of Jackson for the rumble. At the same time, Coach Simmons' Rattlers are fighting compliance issues, with several key players remaining sidelined and ineligible for the contest by the NCAA.

JSU Key Players: QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter, WR Malachi Wideman, LB Aubrey Miller Jr.

QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter, WR Malachi Wideman, LB Aubrey Miller Jr. FAMU Key Players: QB Jeremy Moussa, QB Rasean McKay, OLB/Edge Isaiah Land, WR Xavier Smith

Prediction: Jackson State 28, Florida A&M 24

*changed since the reinstatement of Isaiah Land and other FAMU players.