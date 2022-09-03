Skip to main content

HBCU Legends - 'Blow the Whistle' Podcast': SWAC Football Games Preview, Week 1

HBCU Legends "Blow the Whistle Podcast" host Kyle T. Mosley previews SWAC football games of Week 1.

HBCU Legends "Blow the Whistle Podcast" host Kyle T. Mosley previews SWAC football games of Week 1.

The HBCU Legends has two pivotal games in the SWAC on Saturday and Sunday.

BLOW THE WHISTLE PODCAST

McKinney and McDowell 3

TSU vs. PRAIRIE VIEW A&M

First, the Texas Southern Tigers will voyage up Highway 290 from Houston to clash with the Prairie View Panthers in the 37th Annual Labor Day Classic.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Panthers first-year head coach Bubba McDowell and Tigers head coach Clarence McKinney will go head-to-head for the rights to claim the Durley-Nicks Trophy on Saturday night on the Hill in Prairie View, TX.

  • TSU Key Players: QB Andrew Body, DE Demarrion Anderson
  • PV Key Players: DE Jessie Evans, QB Trazon Connley, LB Tre'Vion Green

Prediction: Texas Southern 24, Prairie View 17

JACKSON STATE VS. FAMU

Finally, the Hard Rock Stadium will host the Jackson State Tigers and Florida A&M Rattlers in a highly anticipated rematch of last season's Orange Blossom Classic.

Coach Deion Sanders and the Tigers left a flooded City of Jackson for the rumble. At the same time, Coach Simmons' Rattlers are fighting compliance issues, with several key players remaining sidelined and ineligible for the contest by the NCAA.

  • JSU Key Players: QB Shedeur Sanders, CB Travis Hunter, WR Malachi Wideman, LB Aubrey Miller Jr.
  • FAMU Key Players: QB Jeremy Moussa, QB Rasean McKay, OLB/Edge Isaiah Land, WR Xavier Smith

Prediction: Jackson State 28, Florida A&M 24 

*changed since the reinstatement of Isaiah Land and other FAMU players.

Morehouse
SIAC

SIAC: Football Games Schedule | Week 1

By Kyle T. Mosley
McKinney and McDowell 3
Football

37th Labor Day Classic Preview: Texas Southern at Prairie View A&M

By Kyle T. Mosley
USATSI_18972548_168388561_lowres
Tennis

Serena Williams: The Queen GOAT Served Her Final Farewell Conquest in Defeat — Forever Winning Our Hearts

By Kyle T. Mosley
kendra deion trophy
Football

Orange Blossom Classic: Executive Director Kendra Bulluck's Power Play Revived the HBCU Classic with 'Vision, Patience, and Good Timing'

By Kyle T. Mosley
2022 Black College Football Hall of Fame Classic
Football

Pro Football Hall of Fame President Speaks on Partnership with the Black College Football Hall of Fame, Classic, and Museum

By Kyle T. Mosley
BCFHOF CLASSIC - HBCU Go
HBCU News

'HBCU GO Sports Kickoff Show' at 2022 Black College Hall of Fame Classic

By HBCU Legends
USATSI_16695138_168388561_lowres
Football

SWAC Football Schedule in Week 1 + 2022 Conference Ranking

By Kyle T. Mosley
BlackQuarterback
Football

Don Hunt Reviews 'Rise of the Black Quarterback' Book by Jason Reid

By Don Hunt