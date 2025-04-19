HBCU Legends

HBCU Legends Podcast: HBCU Sports Weekly Rundown | Mia Berry, Morgan Price, WNBA

Celebrating the best in HBCU sports with guest Mia Berry discussing the WNBA Draft and more.

In this story:

In this episode, Kyle T. Mosley (Host) will bring you the top stories from the world of HBCU sports, including an in-depth look at the recent WNBA draft with guest Mia Berry, standout performances by HBCU athletes, and a preview of what's to come in the 2025 NFL Draft.

We celebrate the historic achievements of Fisk University's gymnast Morgan Price and highlight the rising stars making waves on and off the court, like Zaay Green from Arkansas-Pine Bluff who was drafted by the Washington Mystics.

We’re also sitting down with Anscape’s rising journalist, Mia Berry, for a candid conversation about her journey from Detroit to the frontlines of HBCU sports media. She gives us unique insight into the state of women’s basketball, the challenges faced by HBCU athletes, and the importance of representation—and hustle—in sports journalism.

Plus, get the inside scoop on the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge’s 36th anniversary, hear from Coach Cris Dishman about the Texas Southern Tigers’ spring football progress, and learn how brands like Honda are investing in the next generation of HBCU talent.

Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the HBCU community, this episode is packed with inspiration, behind-the-scenes stories, and expert commentary you won’t want to miss. Let’s dive in!

TIMESTAMP

00:00 "HBCU Gymnasts Dominate Nationals"

06:01 Zay Green Drafted to WNBA

15:15 Ideal Team Match for Chidor

18:53 HBCUs Challenge 'Cut Below' Narrative

26:24 NBA Playoffs Betting Tips

28:38 "Mia Berry's Insightful Journey"

35:36 Highlighting Women and HBCU Sports

42:26 Underdog Fantasy $1,000 Bonus Offer

44:45 HBCU Players Poised for WNBA Draft

53:27 Underdog Sports Picks Game

58:50 "Coach Prime: A Supportive Father"

59:50 Challenging Black Stereotypes in Sports

01:08:06 HBCU Basketball Coaching Changes

01:15:40 Discovering Passion Amidst Chaos

01:17:57 First Internship Confidence Boost

01:26:15 "Reach Out for Advice"

01:31:37 Claim $1,000 Bonus Today

01:38:01 Honda's Commitment to HBCU Excellence

01:39:27 HBCU Campus Engagement with HCAAS

01:46:59 Legendary Halftime Show Legacy

01:49:52 Honda's Commitment to HBCUs

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

