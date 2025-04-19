HBCU Legends Podcast: HBCU Sports Weekly Rundown | Mia Berry, Morgan Price, WNBA
In this episode, Kyle T. Mosley (Host) will bring you the top stories from the world of HBCU sports, including an in-depth look at the recent WNBA draft with guest Mia Berry, standout performances by HBCU athletes, and a preview of what's to come in the 2025 NFL Draft.
We celebrate the historic achievements of Fisk University's gymnast Morgan Price and highlight the rising stars making waves on and off the court, like Zaay Green from Arkansas-Pine Bluff who was drafted by the Washington Mystics.
We’re also sitting down with Anscape’s rising journalist, Mia Berry, for a candid conversation about her journey from Detroit to the frontlines of HBCU sports media. She gives us unique insight into the state of women’s basketball, the challenges faced by HBCU athletes, and the importance of representation—and hustle—in sports journalism.
Plus, get the inside scoop on the Honda Campus All-Star Challenge’s 36th anniversary, hear from Coach Cris Dishman about the Texas Southern Tigers’ spring football progress, and learn how brands like Honda are investing in the next generation of HBCU talent.
Whether you’re a longtime fan or new to the HBCU community, this episode is packed with inspiration, behind-the-scenes stories, and expert commentary you won’t want to miss. Let’s dive in!
TIMESTAMP
00:00 "HBCU Gymnasts Dominate Nationals"
06:01 Zay Green Drafted to WNBA
15:15 Ideal Team Match for Chidor
18:53 HBCUs Challenge 'Cut Below' Narrative
26:24 NBA Playoffs Betting Tips
28:38 "Mia Berry's Insightful Journey"
35:36 Highlighting Women and HBCU Sports
42:26 Underdog Fantasy $1,000 Bonus Offer
44:45 HBCU Players Poised for WNBA Draft
53:27 Underdog Sports Picks Game
58:50 "Coach Prime: A Supportive Father"
59:50 Challenging Black Stereotypes in Sports
01:08:06 HBCU Basketball Coaching Changes
01:15:40 Discovering Passion Amidst Chaos
01:17:57 First Internship Confidence Boost
01:26:15 "Reach Out for Advice"
01:31:37 Claim $1,000 Bonus Today
01:38:01 Honda's Commitment to HBCU Excellence
01:39:27 HBCU Campus Engagement with HCAAS
01:46:59 Legendary Halftime Show Legacy
01:49:52 Honda's Commitment to HBCUs