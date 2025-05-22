HBCU Sports Rundown: Michael Vick Sounds Off, HBCU Bands Rule, Prostate Cancer Fight
Welcome to another dynamic episode of HBCU Legends! I’m your host, Kyle T. Mosley, and today’s show is packed with everything from the beating prostate cancer to the HBCU band culture to Michael Vick sounds off on Brett Favre to the latest headlines in sports.
We’ll dive into breaking news about President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis and share firsthand insights from Kyle T. Mosley (a survivor), and the reports from our own HBCU community.
Plus, we’ve got exclusive interviews with legends like Ralph Cooper, words of encouragement for new graduates, and deep dives into the heated debates surrounding NIL and the future of HBCU athletics.
But that’s just the beginning. We’ll also take you inside major events, like the Orange Blossom Classic press conference with Florida A&M’s Coach James Colzie and Howard University’s Coach Larry Scott. Get the inside scoop on how these coaches are preparing their teams for one of the biggest games of the season, and learn how financial literacy is becoming an essential part of the student-athlete experience.
Then it’s all about that band life! We catch up with Brian Simmons, the charismatic band director of Texas Southern’s Ocean of Soul, as he pulls back the curtain on what it takes to create show-stopping performances—plus, get the latest on the National Battle of the Bands. Also a huge Emmy win for Southern University’s Human Jukebox.
We round out the episode with a look at trailblazing athletes like Shedeur and Shilo Sanders and the business of sports through YouTube’s Top 100 podcasts, and how HBCU golf programs are making headlines.
It’s inspiration, information, and the undeniable spirit of HBCU culture — all in one episode. So sit back, because we’re about to cover everything that makes the HBCU world legendary!
LISTEN TO THE PODCAST
TIMESTAMP
00:00 "Underdog Fantasy Basketball Picks"
06:36 Prostate Cancer Diagnosed via PSA Test
14:04 Embrace Rejection, Stay Determined
19:13 Leadership Crucial for Athletic Programs
25:03 Malcolm's Positive Summer Progress
29:32 "Invesco QQQ Boosts Financial Literacy"
36:33 "Marching Band's Surprising Music Experience"
40:13 Jam-Packed Weekend of Events
46:55 Win Big on Underdog Picks
51:37 Brett Favre Welfare Funds Controversy
57:12 NFL Rookies Engage with Sponsors
01:00:30 YouTube's Top 100 Podcast Highlights
01:10:06 Golf: Key to Business Networking
01:12:15 Doug Williams: Louisiana Legend 2025