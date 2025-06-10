HBCU Legends

HBCU Sports Rundown: SWAC AD's Legal Troubles, Coco Gauff’s Triumph, Prairie View New King Of The Hill

HBCU Legends dives into the pulse of HBCU sports—covering everything from breaking news on SWAC athletic directors' legal issues, Prairie View's new leader, and how VIck and Jackson are leveraging the NFL.

HOUSTON - Welcome to another episode of HBCU Legends! In this action-packed installment, your host, Kyle T. Mosley, and the legendary Ralph Cooper dive deep into the latest headlines and pressing issues in the HBCU sports world.

The guys will analyze the legal controversies affecting athletic directors at Texas Southern and Florida A&M, celebrate the achievements of stars like Coco Gauff—now the queen of Roland-Garros—and discuss her continued support for HBCU tennis.

HBCU Legends will go behind the scenes with Norfolk State's Michael Vick, highlight fresh moves in women's basketball, and give you the inside scoop on the Black College Football Hall of Fame's newest class of inductees.

Also, Coach Tremaine Jackson of Prairie View A&M joins us for an inspiring segment on building up student-athletes on and off the field, as well as what the future holds amid new NCAA rulings.

You will hear about upcoming classic matchups and media day events, the state of HBCU leadership, and how these stories are shaping the future of sports at our nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).

TIMESTAMP

00:00 Interview with Ralph Cooper

07:11 Coach ViVic'sBCU Impact Grows

11:00 Sabalenka Criticizes GaGauff'sictory

21:31 Black College Football Hall Inductees

25:12 Historic Milestone for HBCU Coach

29:56 SWAC Schools Face Leadership Challenges

34:06 University Hiring Concerns

41:57 Inconsistent Leadership at TSU

45:16 College Football Administration Challenges

51:23 "Prairie View Predicted to Win Classic"

9:18 Coach Jackson on NCAA Impact

01:03:55 "Coach PrPrime'smpact on Style"

1:10:22 Roster Management in Football

01:15:35 FoFootball'sole in University Recognition

01:19:28 "Raising Academic Excellence in Sports"

1:26:40 HBCU FoFootball'sistoric Night Game

01:28:37 Coco Gauf Wins

Previous episode of HBCU Legends:

HBCU Sports Rundown: Michael Vick Sounds Off, HBCU Bands Rule, Prostate Cancer Fight

We’ll dive into breaking news about President Biden’s prostate cancer diagnosis and share firsthand insights from Kyle T. Mosley (a survivor), and the reports from our own HBCU community.

Plus, we’ve got exclusive interviews with legends like Ralph Cooper, words of encouragement for new graduates, and deep dives into the heated debates surrounding NIL and the future of HBCU athletics.

But that’s just the beginning. We’ll also take you inside major events, like the Orange Blossom Classic press conference with Florida A&M’s Coach James Colzie and Howard University’s Coach Larry Scott. Get the inside scoop on how these coaches are preparing their teams for one of the biggest games of the season, and learn how financial literacy is becoming an essential part of the student-athlete experience.

Then it’s all about that band life! We catch up with Brian Simmons, the charismatic band director of Texas Southern’s Ocean of Soul, as he pulls back the curtain on what it takes to create show-stopping performances—plus, get the latest on the National Battle of the Bands. Also a huge Emmy win for Southern University’s Human Jukebox.

We round out the episode with a look at trailblazing athletes like Shedeur and Shilo Sanders and the business of sports through YouTube’s Top 100 podcasts, and how HBCU golf programs are making headlines.

It’s inspiration, information, and the undeniable spirit of HBCU culture — all in one episode. So sit back, because we’re about to cover everything that makes the HBCU world legendary!

HBCU Sports Rundown: Michael Vick Sounds Off, HBCU Bands Rule, Prostate Cancer Fight
HBCU Sports Rundown: Michael Vick Sounds Off, HBCU Bands Rule, Prostate Cancer Fight / HBCU LEGENDS

TIMESTAMP

00:00 "Underdog Fantasy Basketball Picks"

06:36 Prostate Cancer Diagnosed via PSA Test

14:04 Embrace Rejection, Stay Determined

19:13 Leadership Crucial for Athletic Programs

25:03 Malcolm's Positive Summer Progress

29:32 "Invesco QQQ Boosts Financial Literacy"

36:33 "Marching Band's Surprising Music Experience"

40:13 Jam-Packed Weekend of Events

46:55 Win Big on Underdog Picks

51:37 Brett Favre Welfare Funds Controversy

57:12 NFL Rookies Engage with Sponsors

01:00:30 YouTube's Top 100 Podcast Highlights

01:10:06 Golf: Key to Business Networking

01:12:15 Doug Williams: Louisiana Legend 2025

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

