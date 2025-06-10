HBCU Sports Rundown: SWAC AD's Legal Troubles, Coco Gauff’s Triumph, Prairie View New King Of The Hill
HOUSTON - Welcome to another episode of HBCU Legends! In this action-packed installment, your host, Kyle T. Mosley, and the legendary Ralph Cooper dive deep into the latest headlines and pressing issues in the HBCU sports world.
The guys will analyze the legal controversies affecting athletic directors at Texas Southern and Florida A&M, celebrate the achievements of stars like Coco Gauff—now the queen of Roland-Garros—and discuss her continued support for HBCU tennis.
HBCU Legends will go behind the scenes with Norfolk State's Michael Vick, highlight fresh moves in women's basketball, and give you the inside scoop on the Black College Football Hall of Fame's newest class of inductees.
Also, Coach Tremaine Jackson of Prairie View A&M joins us for an inspiring segment on building up student-athletes on and off the field, as well as what the future holds amid new NCAA rulings.
You will hear about upcoming classic matchups and media day events, the state of HBCU leadership, and how these stories are shaping the future of sports at our nation's Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
TIMESTAMP
00:00 Interview with Ralph Cooper
07:11 Coach ViVic'sBCU Impact Grows
11:00 Sabalenka Criticizes GaGauff'sictory
21:31 Black College Football Hall Inductees
25:12 Historic Milestone for HBCU Coach
29:56 SWAC Schools Face Leadership Challenges
34:06 University Hiring Concerns
41:57 Inconsistent Leadership at TSU
45:16 College Football Administration Challenges
51:23 "Prairie View Predicted to Win Classic"
9:18 Coach Jackson on NCAA Impact
01:03:55 "Coach PrPrime'smpact on Style"
1:10:22 Roster Management in Football
01:15:35 FoFootball'sole in University Recognition
01:19:28 "Raising Academic Excellence in Sports"
1:26:40 HBCU FoFootball'sistoric Night Game
01:28:37 Coco Gauf Wins
