YouTube's Top 100 Podcasts: HBCU Legend Leads Black Podcast Creators In Rankings
YouTube has released its first-ever Top 100 Podcasts rankings, which include several podcasts hosted by Black creators. Most of these podcasts are sports-related, with a few focusing on daily news, but many also have cultural significance within music, entertainment, and urban communities.
The rankings feature strong sports podcasts hosted by former Black athletes such as Shannon Sharpe, Gilbert Arenas, Cam Newton, Jeff Teague, and Carmelo Anthony.
SPORTS PODCASTS
Leading and dominating the space is HBCU legend Shannon Sharpe, who hosts two popular podcasts, with "Club Shay Shay" ranking at No. 7 and boasting 3.99 million subscribers. His other podcast, the rapidly growing "Nightcap Show," holds steady at No. 28 with 1.76 million subscribers. Alongside co-host Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, Sharpe engages in various discussions covering topics from sports and social life to relationship advice.
At No. 20, Gilbert Arenas hosts his Gil's Arena Podcast, which boasts 1.06 million subscribers. The Underdog Fantasy app produces the show. Jeff Teague's Club 520 Podcast ranks at No. 83 with 641,000 followers, while Carmelo Anthony's 7 PM in Brooklyn is a rising star, currently at 404,000 subscribers.
The former NFL Superman, Cam Newton, hosts two podcasts on the platform. Only "Funky Friday," which ranks at No. 84, has made it into the Top 100. His other podcast, "4th and 1," is not in the Top 100 list but has garnered over 370,000 loyal subscribers. Notably, it has been growing rapidly despite only having 52 episodes produced by Newton.
NEWS
The NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt ranks at No. 38, boasting 11.2 million subscribers. Holt has announced plans to scale back his daily duties later this year, and it remains to be seen if NBC can maintain its position without him.
At No. 78 on YouTube's charts is Roland Martin with his show "Roland Martin Unfiltered." He has a strong following of 1.8 million subscribers, which makes him one of the most influential and impactful news reporters and creators on the platform. No one controls Mr. Martin.
Barry Cunningham, who transitioned from sports reporting, Barry Cunningham Podcasts And Live Shows that are currently thriving with 346,000 followers. His coverage of politics and special topics has contributed to the growth of his channel.
ENTERTAINMENT & CULTURAL
- No. 51 is The Joe Budden Podcast (1.51 million) with Joe Budden and his crew
- No. 57 The 85 South Comedy Show (2.63 million) with DC Young Fly, Clayton English, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller
- No. 68 Million Dollaz Worth of Game with Gillie Da King and Wallo (1.73 million)
- No. 71 Drink Champs (449K) with co-hosts N.O.R.E and DJ EFN.
As mentioned earlier, this is the first ranking for YouTube. Sports dominate the platform, but with a consistent and strong subscriber base, podcasts can grow and become profitable for Black creators.