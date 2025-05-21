HBCU Legends

YouTube's Top 100 Podcasts: HBCU Legend Leads Black Podcast Creators In Rankings

YouTube released its first-ever Top 100 Podcasts rankings, and an HBCU legend leads the field of black creators.

Kyle T. Mosley

YouTube's Top 100 Podcasts: HBCU Legend Leads Black Podcast Creators In Rankings
YouTube's Top 100 Podcasts: HBCU Legend Leads Black Podcast Creators In Rankings / Imag\n
In this story:

YouTube has released its first-ever Top 100 Podcasts rankings, which include several podcasts hosted by Black creators. Most of these podcasts are sports-related, with a few focusing on daily news, but many also have cultural significance within music, entertainment, and urban communities.

The rankings feature strong sports podcasts hosted by former Black athletes such as Shannon Sharpe, Gilbert Arenas, Cam Newton, Jeff Teague, and Carmelo Anthony.

SPORTS PODCASTS

Leading and dominating the space is HBCU legend Shannon Sharpe, who hosts two popular podcasts, with "Club Shay Shay" ranking at No. 7 and boasting 3.99 million subscribers. His other podcast, the rapidly growing "Nightcap Show," holds steady at No. 28 with 1.76 million subscribers. Alongside co-host Chad "Ochocinco" Johnson, Sharpe engages in various discussions covering topics from sports and social life to relationship advice.

At No. 20, Gilbert Arenas hosts his Gil's Arena Podcast, which boasts 1.06 million subscribers. The Underdog Fantasy app produces the show. Jeff Teague's Club 520 Podcast ranks at No. 83 with 641,000 followers, while Carmelo Anthony's 7 PM in Brooklyn is a rising star, currently at 404,000 subscribers.  

The former NFL Superman, Cam Newton, hosts two podcasts on the platform. Only "Funky Friday," which ranks at No. 84, has made it into the Top 100. His other podcast, "4th and 1," is not in the Top 100 list but has garnered over 370,000 loyal subscribers. Notably, it has been growing rapidly despite only having 52 episodes produced by Newton.

NEWS

The NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt ranks at No. 38, boasting 11.2 million subscribers. Holt has announced plans to scale back his daily duties later this year, and it remains to be seen if NBC can maintain its position without him.

At No. 78 on YouTube's charts is Roland Martin with his show "Roland Martin Unfiltered." He has a strong following of 1.8 million subscribers, which makes him one of the most influential and impactful news reporters and creators on the platform.  No one controls Mr. Martin.

Barry Cunningham, who transitioned from sports reporting, Barry Cunningham Podcasts And Live Shows that are currently thriving with 346,000 followers. His coverage of politics and special topics has contributed to the growth of his channel.

ENTERTAINMENT & CULTURAL

  • No. 51 is The Joe Budden Podcast (1.51 million) with Joe Budden and his crew
  • No. 57 The 85 South Comedy Show (2.63 million) with DC Young Fly, Clayton English, Chico Bean and Karlous Miller
  • No. 68 Million Dollaz Worth of Game with Gillie Da King and Wallo (1.73 million)
  • No. 71 Drink Champs (449K) with co-hosts N.O.R.E and DJ EFN.
  1. The Joe Rogan Experience
  2. Kill Tony
  3. Rotten Mango
  4. 48 Hours
  5. The MeidasTouch Podcast
  6. H3 Podcast
  7. Club Shay Shay
  8. This Past Weekend w/ Theo Von
  9. Smosh Reads Reddit Stories
  10. Dr Insanity
  11. Shawn Ryan Show
  12. The Pat McAfee Show
  13. Timcast IRL
  14. The Diary Of A CEO
  15. CreepCast
  16. Karen Read
  17. Murder, Mystery & Makeup
  18. The Tucker Carlson Show
  19. The Megyn Kelly Show
  20. Gil's Arena
  21. Reality Check with Ross Coulthart
  22. Lex Fridman Podcast
  23. It Is What It Is
  24. Bad Friends Podcast
  25. 60 Minutes
  26. PBD Podcast
  27. A Closer Look – Late Night with Seth Meyers
  28. Nightcap
  29. Just Trish
  30. The Lets Read Podcast
  31. IHIP News
  32. Law&Crime Sidebar with Jesse Weber
  33. Unsubscribe Podcast
  34. The Bulwark Podcast with Tim Miller
  35. The Philip DeFranco Show
  36. The Yak
  37. Smosh Mouth
  38. NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
  39. Crime Stories with Nancy Grace
  40. Breaking Points
  41. Timcast News Stories
  42. Cancelled with Tana Mongeau & Brooke Schofield
  43. True Crime with Kendall Rae
  44. Dark History
  45. Julian Dorey Podcast
  46. Authorized Account
  47. StarTalk Podcast
  48. Distractible
  49. Serialously with Annie Elise
  50. TigerBelly
  51. The Joe Budden Podcast
  52. Democracy Now!
  53. Matt and Shane's Secret Podcast
  54. Triggernometry
  55. On Purpose Podcast
  56. rSlash
  57. The 85 South Comedy Show
  58. You Should Know Podcast
  59. Power Hour
  60. Royals
  61. The Why Files: Operation Podcast
  62. Flagrant
  63. Crime Fix with Angenette Levy
  64. Legal AF Podcast
  65. The Benny Show
  66. The Broski Report
  67. Huberman Lab
  68. Million Dollaz Worth of Game
  69. Barry Cunningham Podcasts And Live Shows
  70. Breaking News
  71. Drink Champs
  72. ScreenCrush
  73. The Bald and the Beautiful with Trixie and Katya
  74. Shane Dawson Podcast
  75. Stories from the Bible
  76. The Mel Robbins Podcast
  77. Two Hot Takes
  78. #RolandMartinUnfiltered
  79. Bulwark Takes
  80. Democracy Watch with Marc Elias
  81. Pardon My Take
  82. 2 Bears, 1 Cave
  83. Club 520 Podcast
  84. 7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony
  85. Funky Friday Podcast with Cam Newton
  86. Impaulsive Podcast
  87. Extra Anormal Podcast
  88. Your Mom's House w/ Tom Segura & Christina P
  89. 520 in the Morning
  90. The Intersection with Popok
  91. Crime
  92. Critical Role
  93. The Matt Walsh Show
  94. The Tim Dillon Show
  95. Javier Ceriani
  96. Conan O'Brien Needs A Friend
  97. The David Pakman Show
  98. La Cotorrisa – Anecdotarios
  99. The Yard Podcast
  100. Crime Weekly

As mentioned earlier, this is the first ranking for YouTube. Sports dominate the platform, but with a consistent and strong subscriber base, podcasts can grow and become profitable for Black creators.

PODCASTS

feed

HBCU LEGENDS PODCAST

Published
Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me:

Home/Podcasts