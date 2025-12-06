Prairie View A&M Upsets Jackson State To Claim 2025 Pepsi SWAC Football Championship

HOUSTON, Tx - The Prairie View A&M Panthers are the new 2025 Pepsi SWAC Football Champions after upsetting the Jackson State Tigers, 23-21, on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

Panthers quarterback Cam Peters earned Most Valuable Player honors after accounting for nearly 400 total yards. He completed 17 of 28 passes for one touchdown and one interception, while rushing 24 times for 100 yards and another score.

Linebacker Darrell Starling delivered a dominant defensive performance, particularly in the first half. He recorded eight tackles, four solo stops, 0.5 sacks, a tackle for loss, and an interception. HBCU All-American Travor Randle added five key tackles and a pass breakup.

After Carlos Villagomez missed an early first-quarter field goal, placekicker Diego Alfaro found his rhythm, connecting on kicks of 19, 30, and 42 yards.

Prairie View A&M quarterback Cameron Peters (4) carries the ball during the SWAC football championship game between Jackson State and Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

First Half

Peters opened the scoring with a 7-yard touchdown run to cap a 6-play, 49-yard drive with 4:22 left in the first quarter, giving Prairie View A&M a 7-0 lead.

Jackson State quarterback JaCobian Morgan answered with a 29-yard touchdown run, finishing a 10-play, 91-yard drive to tie the game at 7-7 with 11:20 remaining in the second quarter.

A 66-yard catch by Panthers tight end Ethan John set up Prairie View inside the five-yard line, but the Tigers’ defense held. Alfaro knocked through a 19-yard field goal to push the lead to 10-7.

Just before halftime, JSU quarterback Jared Lockhart threw an interception to Starling, who returned it to the Tigers’ 16-yard line. The Panthers again stalled, but Alfaro converted a 30-yard field goal to extend the lead to 13-7 at the break.

Prairie View tallied four explosive plays for 118 yards in the first half, while Jackson State produced just two for 44 yards. The Panthers controlled the ground game, gaining 77 rushing yards while holding the Tigers to 77 total yards.

Morgan exited the game after reaggravating a foot injury suffered earlier in the season against Grambling State.

Prairie View A&M quarterback Cameron Peters (4) carries the ball during the SWAC football championship game between Jackson State and Prairie View A&M at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium in Jackson, Miss., on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025. | Ayrton Breckenridge/Clarion Ledger / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Second Half

Prairie View built on its lead with a 42-yard field goal by Alfaro on the opening drive of the third quarter, set up by a 45-yard pass from Peters to Jyzaiah Rockwell. The Panthers went ahead 16-7 with 10:58 left in the third.

After stopping Prairie View on a fourth-and-1 at the JSU 45, the Tigers responded. Lockhart connected with Ja'Naylon Dupree on a 22-yard touchdown throw to cut the deficit to 16-14 with 5:09 to play in the third.

Peters quickly answered, finding Rockwell and Andre Dennis for consecutive 16-yard completions before firing a 40-yard touchdown pass to Cameron Bonner. The Panthers extended their lead to 23-14.

Jackson State responded with a 1-yard touchdown run by Ahmad Miller, set up by a 41-yard catch from Shemar Savage. The Tigers trimmed the margin to 23-21 with 1:37 remaining in the third quarter.

Peters nearly put the game in danger with a goal-line turnover, but Prairie View’s defense—ranked No. 3 in the FCS—forced a stop and a punt. The Panthers regained possession and never gave it back.

A clutch 12-yard run by Peters to the Jackson State 41-yard line sealed the victory.

What’s Next

Prairie View A&M, crowned the 2025 Pepsi SWAC Football Champion, advances to the 2025 Cricket Celebration Bowl. The Panthers will face South Carolina State on Saturday, Dec. 13, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

