Prairie View A&M Panthers Wide Receiver Jahquan Bloomfield Selected By The CFL's Ottawa Redblacks

Bubba McDowell's wide receiver will head to Ottawa after being selected in the 2024 CFL Draft.

HOUSTON - The Ottawa Redblacks selected Prairie View A&M wide receiver Jahquan Bloomfield as the 35th overall draft pick in the fourth round of the 2024 CFL Draft.

Bloomfield, who is 6-1 and 190 pounds, is a native of Katy, Texas. In two seasons with the Panthers, he made 17 game appearances and had 13 receptions, 298 yards, and three touchdowns.

