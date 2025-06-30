Candace Parker's Key Quotes At Her LA Sparks Jersey Retirement Ceremony
Candace Parker joined Lisa Leslie and Penny Toler as the three Los Angeles sports legends who have had their jerseys retired. Thousands attended the retirement ceremony on Sunday, honoring Parker's iconic No. 3 jersey displayed in the rafters at Crypto.com Arena.
Parker spent 13 seasons with the Sparks after being drafted first overall in 2008 out of the University of Tennessee.
The ceremony drew praise and tributes from across the basketball world. Magic Johnson, Lakers legend and Sparks co-owner, lauded Parker as "the best all-around player that has ever played in the WNBA," calling her a "true ambassador of our franchise and women's basketball as a whole."
Hall of Famer Lisa Leslie, who handed the franchise torch to Parker years ago, delivered a heartfelt speech, saying, "She changed the game. When I handed the keys over to Candace Parker, I knew the Sparks were in good hands." She continued, "Nobody else can do what she's done for the LA Sparks."
Key Quotes From Candace Parker
Redefining Hollywood Dreams Through Basketball: "As a kid...my idea of Hollywood was through basketball. It wasn't the glitz or the glam or the red carpets. It was like the 80s, Kareem and Magic, the Showtime Lakers. It was the early 2000s, back-to-back with Smooth, Lisa Leslie, Delicia, Milton Jones, and Michael Cooper. It was the Kobe and Shaq era of the three-peat."
Dreaming of the West Coast Stage: "I wanted to be out west. I wanted to be here, where all the eyeballs, all the lights, where there's ginormous shoes to fill."
Enjoying the Journey: "It's about enjoying the process, enjoying the journey."
Gratitude and Humility in Success: "I'm extremely humbled to have number three up there amongst the greats. And I don't take that for granted. I do not take that for granted at all."
Athletes and Life After Retirement: "They say athletes have two deaths, one being when your career ends. But I look at it as two lives."
Finding Home in LA: "LA isn't just about ball for me anymore. It's now where we call home. And we will forever call home."
A Champion Forever: Candace recalled the advice she received from Michael Cooper, "If you win here, you're a champion forever.
Parker's distinguished resume is as follows:
- Drafted 1st overall by LA Sparks in 2008
- Played 13 seasons with the LA Sparks (2008–2020)
- Led Sparks to a WNBA Championship in 2016
- 2× MVP with LA (2008 & 2013)
- Only player in WNBA history to win Rookie of the Year & MVP in the same season (2008)
- 5× All-Star with LA
- 6× WNBA 1st Team
- 3× WNBA 2nd Team with LA
- Led league in assists per game (APG) in 2013 (6.2)
- 3rd in points (5,684)
- 3rd in steals (546)
- 3rd in three-pointers made (239)
- Led the league in rebounds per game (RPG) in 2008 (9.5), 2009 (9.8), and 2020 (9.7)
- 1st in assists (1,331)
- 2nd in free throws made (FTM) (1,153)
- 2nd in rebounds (2,902)
- 2nd in blocks (515)
- Led the league in blocks per game (BPG) in 2009 (2.0) and 2012 (2.2)
- 2016 WNBA Finals MVP
- Defensive Player of the Year (2020)
- 1st in games played (337)
- Rookie of the Year (2008)
Candace Parker's jersey retirement was a testament to dreaming big, trusting the process, and knowing when it's time to embrace what comes next. Parker's legacy will continue to inspire generations — on and off the collegiate and professional basketball courts.