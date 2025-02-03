NFL All-Pro Teams Up With Ashley Furniture To Surprise New Orleans Nurse With Big Game Tickets
Ashley, the leading furniture and mattress retailer in North America, teamed up with NFL All-Pro and New Orleans Saints linebacker Demario Davis to surprise Stevey Kells, a nurse from New Orleans, with tickets to the Big Game this weekend.
Davis, who is a beloved NFL player and spokesperson for Ashley's "Delivering Dreams," is part of the initiative's inaugural year, which supports families in need within the community.
Following the Bourbon Street attack in the early hours of January 1, Clinical Nurse Supervisor Stevey Kells was instrumental in managing the patient flow of 26 victims upon their arrival at the University Medical Center.
As the charge nurse on call, her primary responsibility was to ensure the efficient movement of patients, prioritizing the transfer of stable individuals to create space for those in critical condition. Kells worked closely with the team to guarantee timely and appropriate patient care. In addition to coordinating logistics, she provided hands-on support when needed, assisting with assessments and critical interventions at the bedside.
"It's an honor to continue my partnership with Ashley and give back to a true 'hometown hero'," Demario Davis said. "As a member of the New Orleans community, I am grateful for the selfless service of Stevey and the rest of the care team at University Medical Center. Thank you for all you do to keep us safe."
In its inaugural year, Ashley's Delivering Dreams program provided a deserving New Orleans resident with a complete home furniture makeover. Five runners-up were also selected and received a gift package valued at over $2,000, including sports memorabilia, tickets to a New Orleans Saints game, and a $500 Ashley credit.
"We're grateful to Demario and the Davis family for sharing our commitment to giving back," said Lexie Paswater, SVP of Marketing for Ashley Global Retail. "He has been a critical element of our philanthropic efforts in New Orleans this year, and we're lucky to have the opportunity to join him in celebrating Stevey and all she has done for her city."
The Super Bowl tickets were the latest in a series of community service initiatives spearheaded by Davis. In October, he partnered with Ashley to replace 100 percent of the beds at Covenant House New Orleans, which provides shelter and services for over 900 youth under 22 annually.
Delivering Dreams will continue its mission of giving back to local communities in 2025, with a new market that will be announced soon. For more information, visit www.ashley.com.
About Demario Davis
Demario is an All-Pro/Pro Bowl Linebacker. He was named his team's nominee for the 2020 and 2022 Walter Payton Man of the Year Awards for his dedication to his work off the field. In 2021, he was awarded the Bart Starr Award for exemplifying outstanding character on the field, at home, and in the community, as voted on by his fellow players.
Davis, 36, is a five-time AP All-Pro selection from 2019 to 2023 seasons while playing for the New Orleans Saints. He has 1,393 tackles, 44.5 sacks, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, and eight fumble recoveries in his NFL career.
Davis was the 77th selection in the third round of the 2012 NFL Draft by the New York Jets.
About Ashley
Ashley is committed to being your trusted partner and style leader for the home. This commitment has made Ashley the largest furniture store brand in North America and one of the world's best-selling home furnishing brands, with more than 1,125 locations in 67 countries. Start designing your dream home today. Visit Ashley online at www.ashley.com. Connect on social media through Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok, and check out our design-focused boards on Pinterest.