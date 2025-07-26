NFL: CJ Stroud Foundation Announces Multi-Year Partnership With TDECU
HOUSTON — C.J. Stroud, the Houston Texans' starting quarterback, announced a multi-year partnership with TDECU, in which he will act as a brand ambassador for the credit union. It's another venture for Stroud, who continues to add financial support and literacy to those in the Greater Houston area.
"Partnering with TDECU felt like the right move," Stroud said. "Managing finances is a big part of life off the field, and I've learned a lot about the importance of making smart decisions. What I appreciate about this partnership is that it's not just about business; it's about helping others get access to the tools and support they need. I'm excited to work with a team that understands the value of long-term planning and doing things the right way."
As a part of TDECU's new brand campaign, which launches in the NFL preseason, Stroud will be featured, according to the financial institution's leadership. "This partnership represents a significant next step for TDECU," Isaac Johnson, TDECU President and CEO, said. "As a company, we are dedicated to empowering our members and fostering growth within our communities. Our partnership with C.J. Stroud not only strengthens our connection with our members but also enhances our service to the Houston area and beyond. We are thrilled to deepen our relationship with the Houston Texans and align with a player who shares our commitment to excellence, leadership, and community impact. Go Texans!"
TDECU Cares Foundation will donate $30,000 to the , a 501 (c) (3) non-profit organization that supports single mothers, low-income families, and youths in sports.
Stroud's mother, Kimberly, who also serves as the president of the not-for-profit organization, stated, "At the C.J. Stroud Foundation, we believe when you empower a mother, you uplift an entire family."
She continued, "This partnership with TDECU Cares Foundation allows us to provide critical financial education and resources to single mothers across Greater Houston—helping them build stability, confidence, and brighter futures for themselves and their children. We're incredibly grateful for TDECU's investment in this work and in the families we serve."
The embodies the credit union's commitment to supporting financial education, creating tailored health and well-being programs that remove financial barriers, and fostering economic growth through community enrichment initiatives.