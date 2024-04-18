HBCU Legends

Tomekia Reed, Angel Jackson, And Lady Tigers Honored In Mississippi; JSU Guard Enters Transfer Portal

The Mississippi House of Representatives honor the coach and team, while shooting guard exits the program.

Kyle T. Mosley

Jackson State Women's Basketball Team honored by the Mississippi House of Representatives.
Jackson State Women's Basketball Team honored by the Mississippi House of Representatives. / Mississippi House of Representatives.

Coach Tomekia Reed, WNBA draftee Angel Jackson, and the Jackson State Women's Basketball team were honored by the Mississippi House of Representatives. In the celebration were Reed's assistant coaches, vice president of athletics Ashley Robinson, and men's basketball coach Moe Williams on the floor of the House.

The 2023-24 SWAC Women's Tournament champions, despite being seeded No. 14, displayed tenacity by fiercely battling No. 3-seed UConn in the first round of the NCAA Women's Championship Tournament. The Lady Tigers, unfortunately, were bested by the Lady Huskies with a score of 86-64, but their fight was evident throughout the match.

Jackson State Lady Tigers at the Mississippi House of Representatives
Jackson State Lady Tigers at the Mississippi House of Representatives / Mississippi House of Representatives

ANGEL JACKSON

Angel Jackson, a rising star in women's basketball, made a significant stride in her career. The Las Vegas Aces, the reigning back-to-back WNBA champions, selected her as the No. 36 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 WNBA Draft.

"I hope that younger players and young women to see that it is possible. Don't overlook the HBCUs because what you hear in the media, and what you see," Angel Jackson told ABC 16.

Jackson was the only HBCU women's basketball player selected in the WNBA draft. Being drafted serves as a testament to her exceptional skills and potential as a player.

Ti'lan Boler
Mar 23, 2024; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Jackson State Lady Tigers guard Ti'lan Boler (1) shoots / David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

TI'LAN BOLER

On Wednesday, Reed must find additional scoring help for the 2024-25 season as Ti'lan Boler announced she had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The 6-1 shooting guard averaged 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in the 2023-24 season. She kept the Lady Tigers in the game versus UConn with a 25-point performance.

After seeing UAPB guard Zaay Green get picked up by Alabama via the transfer portal, one could estimate that Boler's chances are extremely favorable to find a new home. The lure of NIL deals has attracted talent away from HBCUs. In Boler's case, she may get an opportunity to increase her visibility while showcasing her talent before the 2025 WNBA Draft.

TOMEKIA REED

Reed addressed speculation about her tenure at Jackson State, saying, "I've had some interviews. But right now, my feet are at Jackson State, and we're trying to make sure we're prepared for a great future."

Reed's contract with Jackson State reportedly has expired on March 31, 2024.

Published
Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

I am Kyle T. Mosley, the Founder, Managing Editor, and Chief Reporter for the HBCU Legends, Saints News Network, and Pelicans Scoop on FanNation a Sports Illustrated team channel since October 2019.  Morehouse Alum, McDonogh #35 Roneagles (NOLA), Drum Major of the Tenacious Four.  My Father, Mother, Grandmother, Aunts and Uncles were HBCU graduates! Host of "Blow the Whistle" HBCU Legends, "The Quad" with Coach Steward, and "Bayou Blitz" Podcasts. Radio/Media Appearances:  WWL AM/FM Radio in New Orleans (Mike Detillier/Bobby Hebert),  KCOH AM 1230 in Houston (Ralph Cooper), WBOK AM in New Orleans (Reggie Flood/Ro Brown), and 103.7FM "The Game" (Jordy Hultberg/Clint Domingue), College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt), Jeff Lightsly Show, and Offscript TV on YouTube. Television Appearance: Fox26 in Houston on The Isiah Carey Factor, College Kickoff Unlimited (Emory Hunt). My Notable Interviews:  Byron Allen (Media Mogul), Deion Sanders (Jackson State University, Head Coach), Tomekia Reed (Jackson State Lady Tigers Basketball Coach), Taylor Rooks (NBA Reporter), Swin Cash (VP of Basketball - New Orlean Pelicans), Demario and Tamala Davis (NFL Player), Jerry Rice (Hall of Famer), Doug Williams (HBCU & NFL Legend), Emmitt Smith (Hall of Famer), James "Shack" Harris (HBCU & NFL Legend), Cris Carter (Hall of Famer), Solomon Wilcots (SiriusXM NFL Host), Steve Wyche (NFL Network), Jim Trotter (NFL Network), Travis Williams (Founder of HBCU All-Stars, LLC), Malcolm Jenkins (NFL Player), Cam Jordan (NFL), Demario Davis (NFL), Allan Houston (NBA All-Star), Drew Brees (Former NFL QB), Deuce McAllister (Former NFL RB), Willie Roaf (NFL Hall of Fame), Jim Everett (Former NFL Player), Quinn Early (Former NFL Player), Dr. Reef (NFL Players' Trainer Specialist), Nataria Holloway (VP of the NFL). I am building a new team of journalists, podcasters, videographers, and interns.  For media requests, interviews, or interest in joining HBCU Legends, please contact me at kmosley@hbcusi.com. Follow me: