Tomekia Reed, Angel Jackson, And Lady Tigers Honored In Mississippi; JSU Guard Enters Transfer Portal
Coach Tomekia Reed, WNBA draftee Angel Jackson, and the Jackson State Women's Basketball team were honored by the Mississippi House of Representatives. In the celebration were Reed's assistant coaches, vice president of athletics Ashley Robinson, and men's basketball coach Moe Williams on the floor of the House.
The 2023-24 SWAC Women's Tournament champions, despite being seeded No. 14, displayed tenacity by fiercely battling No. 3-seed UConn in the first round of the NCAA Women's Championship Tournament. The Lady Tigers, unfortunately, were bested by the Lady Huskies with a score of 86-64, but their fight was evident throughout the match.
ANGEL JACKSON
Angel Jackson, a rising star in women's basketball, made a significant stride in her career. The Las Vegas Aces, the reigning back-to-back WNBA champions, selected her as the No. 36 overall pick in the third round of the 2024 WNBA Draft.
"I hope that younger players and young women to see that it is possible. Don't overlook the HBCUs because what you hear in the media, and what you see," Angel Jackson told ABC 16.
Jackson was the only HBCU women's basketball player selected in the WNBA draft. Being drafted serves as a testament to her exceptional skills and potential as a player.
TI'LAN BOLER
On Wednesday, Reed must find additional scoring help for the 2024-25 season as Ti'lan Boler announced she had entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. The 6-1 shooting guard averaged 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 0.8 assists in the 2023-24 season. She kept the Lady Tigers in the game versus UConn with a 25-point performance.
After seeing UAPB guard Zaay Green get picked up by Alabama via the transfer portal, one could estimate that Boler's chances are extremely favorable to find a new home. The lure of NIL deals has attracted talent away from HBCUs. In Boler's case, she may get an opportunity to increase her visibility while showcasing her talent before the 2025 WNBA Draft.
TOMEKIA REED
Reed addressed speculation about her tenure at Jackson State, saying, "I've had some interviews. But right now, my feet are at Jackson State, and we're trying to make sure we're prepared for a great future."
Reed's contract with Jackson State reportedly has expired on March 31, 2024.