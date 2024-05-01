HBCU Legends

Hampton University Pirates Parts Ways With Head Football Coach Robert Prunty

The Pirates named its running backs coach as the interim head coach.

Kyle T. Mosley

Robert Prunty, Former Pirates Head Coach
Robert Prunty, Former Pirates Head Coach / Hampton University

Hampton University's Director of Athletics, Anthony D. Henderson Sr., announced the departure of Robert Prunty from the Pirates Football program. In five seasons with Hampton, Prunty notched a 26-29 record. He was introduced as the head football coach on Dec. 8, 2017, becoming the fourth coach in 11 years.

Trent Boykin, who has 28 years of experience in collegiate coaching, will be the interim head coach for the 2024 season. He worked on the FBS level at Akron, Boston College, and Ball State for a decade. For now, Boykin's responsibilities will still include serving as a running backs and special teams coach.

Kyle T. Mosley

KYLE T. MOSLEY

