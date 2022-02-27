2022 SIAC Basketball Tournament Preview

The SIAC Tournament kicks off Monday after having to cancel in 2021 due to COVID protocol, and it's sure to be an exciting one as several teams all have strong odds to defending champion Miles College on the men's side and Benedict on the women's.

The number one seeds of each division have earned a double-bye. For the men, that's Morehouse and Miles, and for the women, Savannah State and Tuskegee.

The Benedict and Tuskegee men's teams finished second in their respective divisions and earned a single bye. Benedict and Lane were two seeds on the women's side and opted out of first-round play.

WHO'S SURGING

Miles and Morehouse enter the men's tournament on a 17-game win streak stretching back to December. The Bears of Miles have had a historic season with the longest win streak in program history and just one conference loss this year.

The Benedict men's team developed chemistry at the right time and won 8 of their last ten games, including a 71-59 win over Allen to end the regular season. Tuskegee won 6 of 8 to close the regular season as well.

Savannah State comes in red hot on the women's side with an 11-game win streak dating back to January.

Credit: Sarah Peacock, Savannah State Athletics

The Benedict women were the last team to defeat Savannah State (74-65) and have a bit of momentum of their own coming into the tournament. They've four-straight contests, including the Senior Night win that gave head coach James Rice his 200th career win.

Tuskegee's women have suffered just three conference losses all season and ended the season on a high note with an 81-54 win over Spring Hill.

The West Division of the women's bracket has four teams that amassed at least ten wins this season.

The first matchup is scheduled for Monday at 10 AM ET at Rock Hill Sports & Event Center in Rock Hill, S.C. Both championship games are scheduled for Saturday, March 5, starting at 5 PM ET.

The full tournament schedule can be found here: 2022 SIAC BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT