Southern University Expels Omega Psi Phi Fraternity After Tragic Hazing Incident

The storied HBCU school announced the expulsion of Omega Psi Phi fraternity from its campus.

Kyle T. Mosley

Southern University and A&M College has expelled the Beta Sigma Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity after investigating the tragic death of Caleb Wilson and related hazing allegations. Wilson was a 20-year-old junior who was pursuing a mechanical engineering degree. He also played trumpet in the Southern University Marching Band, the Human Jukebox.

This action reaffirms the university’s commitment to ensuring a safe and inclusive environment for all students.

Tragedy and Investigation At Southern University

The disciplinary process began after the reported death of Caleb Wilson, which prompted university officials to launch a thorough investigation into the events surrounding his passing.

The probe uncovered violations of the university’s student code of conduct, which were explicitly linked to illegal hazing practices within the fraternity.

According to the Southern University's Division of Student Affairs, a formal disciplinary hearing concluded that the chapter was responsible for these violations, resulting in the organization’s removal from campus.

Southern University Outlines Expulsion For Omega Psi Phi

  • Complete Termination: The expulsion means Omega Psi Phi is no longer recognized as a registered student organization by Southern University.
  • Loss of Privileges: The chapter loses all rights and privileges traditionally granted to registered student groups, including the right to participate in campus events and use university facilities.
  • Removal of Identifiable Markers: The fraternity must remove all visible markers, including its plot and memorial items, from campus property.
  • No Appeals for Reinstatement: The expulsion is considered final, with no immediate path for reinstatement.

Southern University's Zero-Tolerance Policy on Hazing

Southern University emphasized its zero-tolerance policy on hazing and student endangerment. The administration reaffirmed its commitment to student safety and its intention to hold organizations accountable for conduct violations.

“Expulsion is the termination of the chapter as a registered student organization. The chapter is denied all privileges and rights associated with recognition at Southern University and must remove identifiable markers from campus. This includes the fraternity plot (i.e. benches, trees, monuments, etc.) and other items.”

The Road Ahead

Southern University’s actions warn affiliated organizations that serious violations of behavioral policies threatening student safety will face strict penalties. This decision reinforces accountability and the university's commitment to a safe educational environment for its diverse student body.

