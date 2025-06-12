HBCU Legends

The digital streaming network and HBCU institution's contract extension extends their groundbreaking multimedia agreement through 2028.

Urban Edge Network (UEN) continues to forge and strengthen its presence in the HBCU and NAIA markets. Today, UEN announced that it has extended its multimedia licensing agreement with Florida Memorial University (FMU) for an additional three years, solidifying their dynamic partnership through 2028.

"We're proud to extend our relationship with Florida Memorial University, a partner that continues to demonstrate remarkable momentum and vision," Hardy L. Pelt, founding member and chief revenue officer of Urban Edge Network, said. "Operating in the heart of Miami allows us to deliver meaningful, targeted content that resonates with African-American and
Hispanic audiences, elevating FMU's voice and celebrating its impact in the community and beyond."

UEN will continue to serve as the exclusive streaming network partner for Florida Memorial University, providing a dedicated platform to showcase FMU athletics and student life content on the HBCU+ channel.

"This partnership is not just about streaming sports — it's about telling our story," Florida Memorial University interim president William McCormick said. "Through UEN, we amplify the excellence of our students, the energy of our campus, and the legacy of our institution to a national audience. This renewed agreement is a powerful tool in our mission to transform lives and uplift communities."

This renewed partnership ensures FMU's strong presence across UEN's extensive connected TV (CTV) distribution network, reaching approximately 115 million U.S. households.

Florida Memorial is situated in the Miami Designated Market Area (DMA) — the sixth-largest in the nation. This strategic positioning offers unparalleled opportunities to engage diverse audiences, particularly within African American and Hispanic communities.

The partnership enhances the visibility of FMU's vibrant campus life and athletic programs, aligning with UEN's expanded relationship with the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) and broadening its reach across minority-serving institutions.

This partnership underscores the shared commitment of Urban Edge Network and Florida Memorial University to telling authentic stories and increasing access to culturally relevant media while supporting the next generation of student-athletes, creators, and community leaders.

