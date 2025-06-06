NAIA Broadens Partnership With Urban Edge Network In A Groundbreaking Multi-Year Deal
In a significant agreement, the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA) has extended and strengthened its partnership with Urban Edge Network (UEN), recognizing them as an "Endorsed Broadcasting Partner of the NAIA."
The contract extension is a multi-year deal valid until July 2029, allowing UEN to stream and repackage up to 12 NAIA-sanctioned competitions annually for digital broadcast on its platforms.
Additionally, beginning in the fall of 2026, UEN will feature key matchups in a "Game of the Week" initiative aimed at delivering even more on-demand sports content for NAIA fans.
"The NAIA's strategic partnership with UEN has significantly increased the visibility of our student-athletes and association," NAIA President & CEO Jim Carr said. "Expanding this partnership will allow us to continue showcasing the talent and dedication of our student-athletes while providing a free streaming option to NAIA fans nationwide."
Established in the fall of 2024, the NAIA's partnership with Urban Edge Network has been instrumental in promoting access to and increasing viewership of the NAIA National Championships. Fans can enjoy NAIA broadcasts for free through the newly designed UEN app, which is available on Roku, Apple TV, iOS, Android, Samsung, Amazon Fire Stick, and Fire TV.
"Through our continued collaboration with the NAIA, we are building a diverse portfolio of content that not only entertains but also serves a national audience," Hardy L. Pelt, founding member and chief revenue officer of UEN, said. "This relationship allows brands to promote and market themselves effectively, reaching fans in innovative ways that enhance the overall athletic experience."
ABOUT NATIONAL ASSOCIATION OF INTERCOLLEGIATE ATHLETICS (NAIA)
The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA), headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, is a governing body for small athletics programs dedicated to character-driven intercollegiate athletics.
NAIA members provide more than 83,000 student-athletes with opportunities to play college sports, earn $1.3 billion in financial aid from NAIA institutions, and compete in 29 national championships. naia.org | @NAIA
ABOUT URBAN EDGE NETWORK
Urban Edge Network (UEN) is a leading 24-hour streaming network showcasing a diverse portfolio of collegiate sports. With a special focus on competitions from the NAIA, NBAG, and HBCU Athletic Conferences, UEN champions inclusivity, highlighting women's sports and a variety of athletic events.
By delivering accessible, high-quality content, UEN enables fans to celebrate and connect with collegiate talent nationwide.