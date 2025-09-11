Urban Edge Network Inks A New Partnership With American Midwest Conference
The American Midwest Conference (AMC) has announced a groundbreaking multi-year partnership with Urban Edge Network, LLC (UEN), establishing UEN as the Official Streaming Network Partner of the AMC.
This collaboration includes the launch of WatchAMC.com, a dedicated streaming platform that will deliver live and on-demand coverage of AMC athletics, esports, and student activities to fans nationwide—all free and without a paywall.
Through this partnership, UEN will provide exclusive streaming and media rights to AMC events, ensuring fans can experience a consistent, high-quality broadcast experience across championship and regular-season contests. UEN content is accessible through its app, WatchAMC.com, and major streaming devices, including Roku and Fire TV.
"This partnership with Urban Edge Network is monumental for the AMC," Will Wolper, Commissioner of the American Midwest Conference, said. "In the past, Championship events were streamed by host institutions. Through UEN, we will have one network streaming all events live and on-demand, bringing a more consistent look and feel to our broadcasts. UEN’s availability through OLV, CTV, and OTT provides additional avenues to expand our reach.”
"At Urban Edge Network, we see every new live sports audience as more than just viewership—it’s an opportunity to innovate, engage, and create value for fans and partners alike,” Hardy L. Pelt, Founding Member and Chief Revenue Officer of Urban Edge Network, said. "By leveraging our expertise in digital, CTV, OTT, and social platforms, we’re not only amplifying the reach of the American Midwest Conference but also building dynamic pathways to monetize these audiences authentically and impactfully. This partnership underscores UEN’s commitment to transforming how collegiate sports are experienced and monetized—unlocking new revenue streams while giving fans unprecedented access to the teams and stories they care about most."
AMC Member Schools Participating
The agreement includes streaming rights for home games and student activities at AMC institutions, beginning with the following confirmed members:
- Central Baptist College (Conway, Ark.)
- Columbia College (Columbia, Mo.)
- Cottey College (Nevada, Mo.)
- Crowley’s Ridge College (Paragould, Ark.)
- Hannibal-LaGrange University (Hannibal, Mo.)
- Mission University (Springfield, Mo.)
- Stephens College (Columbia, Mo.)
- University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy (St. Louis, Mo.)
- Williams Baptist University (Walnut Ridge, Ark.)
About the American Midwest Conference
Founded in 1986 (originally as the Show-Me Conference before adopting its current name in 1994), the American Midwest Conference is a proud member of the NAIA.
The AMC sponsors championships in 17 sports across men's, women's, and coed programs, with a strong tradition of competitive excellence, academic achievement, and character-driven athletics.
About Urban Edge Network
Urban Edge Network, LLC (UEN) is a premier content platform and advertising network dedicated to amplifying the voices of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs), NAIA schools, and the NBA G League.
UEN delivers over 2,000 live sports events annually along with curated cultural content through digital, CTV, OTT, and social media channels. The free streaming platform provides fans with unprecedented access to sports, culture, and entertainment content.