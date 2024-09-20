First Take's Stephen A. Smith And Shannon Sharpe 'Showed Up & Showed Out' At Howard University
ESPN's First Take "Showed Up and Showed Out" on Howard University's campus for its first HBCU stop of the 2024 football season. Popular co-hosts and HBCU alums Shannon Sharpe (Pro Football Hall of Fame) and Stephen A. Smith, along with co-host Molly Qerim, arrived before the "Battle of the Real H.U." that will take place on Saturday at 4:00 PM ET between Hampton University (2-1) and Howard University (2-1) at Audi Field in Washington D.C.
In Week 3, Howard defeated Morehouse College 35-21, at the 2024 HBCU NY Classic and Hampton trounced Norfolk State, 37-7 on the road. As in all rivalry games, experts can through out the records because this annual battle is personal and for bragging rights.
FIRST TAKE NEXT STOPS AT HBCUs
- Oct. 11 at Tennessee State University (Nashville, Tenn.) The First Take team will be joined by former NFL star and Heisman Trophy winner Eddie George, who has been the head football coach at Tennessee State since 2021.
- On November 8th, Clark Atlanta will face Morehouse College at B.T. Harvey Stadium in Atlanta for their annual showdown. The historic Morehouse College, Spelman College, and Clark Atlanta University make up one of the world's oldest and largest associations of HBCUs.
The three scheduled broadcasts will piggyback off last season's highly successful outings at Florida A&M and Winston-Salem State. In 2024, Howard University, Tennessee State, and Morehouse College will be honored to host First Take on their respective campuses.
Each program will be held on the Fridays before Hampton meets Howard; Tennessee State hosts Eastern Illinois and the premiere Atlanta University Center (AUC) rivalry game as Clark Atlanta visits Morehouse College.
FROM FIRST TAKE
First Take has a history of visiting HBCUs or supporting HBCU Week since 2019. The show has traveled to Winston-Salem State University (2023) and is home to alum Smith. Savannah State University (2023) is home to alum Shannon Sharpe. The show was at Florida A&M with comedian Kevin Hart and movie producer Will Packer (2021).
The show also celebrated HBCU Week at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in 2022 and at 76ers Fieldhouse in Wilmington, Del. in 2019.
First Take airs weekdays from 10 a.m. to noon ET on ESPN.