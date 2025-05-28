HBCU Legends

SWAC Honors Alabama State With The Commissioner's Cup And Magee/Jacket Awards

The Hornets athletic department had a banner year in 2024-25.

Kyle T. Mosley

Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; The Alabama State Hornets mascot cheers during the second half of the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama State Hornets in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; The Alabama State Hornets mascot cheers during the second half of the game between the Auburn Tigers and the Alabama State Hornets in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Aaron Doster-Imagn Images
The Alabama State University Athletics Department claimed two-of-three Southwestern Athletic Conference 2024-25 all-sports awards winning the James Frank Commissioner’s Cup and the Sadie Magee/Barbara Jacket Award for the third consecutive year.

The Jackson State University Athletics Department claimed the C.D. Henry Award to round out the list of institutional winners.

Alabama State Hornets guard CJ Hines
Mar 20, 2025; Lexington, KY, USA; Alabama State Hornets guard CJ Hines (3) shoots the ball against Auburn Tigers forward Johni Broome (4) during the second half in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Rupp Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

James Frank Commissioner’s Cup

Alabama State University claimed the James Frank Commissioner’s Cup after amassing 163.0 total points. Jackson State (147.5 points) and Southern (139.5) claimed second and third place respectively.

Alabama State Marching Band
Alabama State Marching Band

Sadie Magee/Barbara Jacket Award

Alabama State claimed the Sadie Magee/Barbara Jacket Award finishing with 94.5 points in the women’s final standings. Southern (85.0 points) and Florida A&M (78.5 points) finished in second and third place respectively.

Jackson State Extends Robinson
Jackson State Extends Robinson

C.D. Henry Award

Jackson State won the C.D. Henry Award for the second time in the past three academic years after accumulating 72.0 points in men’s sponsored sports. Alabama State (68.5 points) and Texas Southern (68.0 points) finished in second and third place respectively.

The all-sports awards are determined by program finishes in league sponsored sports. Each respective sports program finish is awarded a point value and the member institutions with the highest point totals at the conclusion of the athletic season are named the all-sports awards winners.

A complete listing of final standings and individual program point totals for the three awards can be found below.

James Frank Commissioner’s Cup Award



1. Alabama State – 163.0

2. Jackson State – 147.5

3. Southern – 139.5

T4. Florida A&M – 133.0

T4. Texas Southern – 133.0

6. Prairie View A&M – 127.0

7. Alabama A&M– 120.5

8. Bethune-Cookman – 107.5

9. Arkansas-pine Bluff – 83.5

10. Grambling State – 75.0

11. Alcorn State – 71.0

12. Mississippi Valley State –40.0

Magee/Jacket Award



1. Alabama State – 94.5

2. Southern – 85.0

3. Florida A&M – 78.5

4. Prairie View A&M – 77.0

5. Jackson State – 75.5

6. Alabama A&M – 71.0

7. Texas Southern – 65.0

8. Bethune-Cookman – 52.0

9. Grambling State – 48.0

10. Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 33.5

11. Alcorn State – 32.5

12. Mississippi Valley State – 25.5

C.D. Henry Award



1. Jackson State– 72.0

2. Alabama State – 68.5

3. Texas Southern – 68.0

4. Bethune-Cookman – 55.5

T5. Southern – 54.5

T5. Florida A&M – 54.5

T7. Univ Arkansas-Pine Bluff – 50.0

T7. Prairie View A&M – 50.0

9. Alabama A&M – 49.5

10. Alcorn State – 38.5

11. Grambling State – 27.0

12. Mississippi Valley State – 15.0

Kyle T. Mosley
KYLE T. MOSLEY

