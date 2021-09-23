A New Head Athletic Trainer Hired at Alcorn

Alcorn State announced the university hired Roderick Alexander Young for the vacant head athletic trainer position. Last week, head coach McNair disclosed he had not been informed the school was without a certified athletic trainer on campus and canceled football practices.

Jackson State's head coach, Deion Sanders, offered support for the Alcorn football program and its student-athletes by supplying an athletic trainer if requested.

According to San Francisco 49ers athletic trainer Laura McCabe, a "certified athletic trainer (ATCs) is responsible for the health and safety of athletes. They are professionals in the areas of prevention, care, and rehabilitation of athletic injuries. Athletic trainers may also act as a first responder, counselor, liaison, and role model in various situations."

Roderick Young will return to the university within the athletic trainer's department for a second stint.

Read More HBCU Legends Reports:

Official Announcement from Alcorn State University:

Young comes to Alcorn after serving five years at King's Daughters Medical Center in Brookhaven, Mississippi.

"We are excited to have Roderick back at Alcorn," said Derek Horne, director of intercollegiate athletics. "We are well aware of his dedication and loyalty to his profession and the athletes he serves. I've reached out to several professionals in his field and they spoke very highly of him and the great skills and qualities he portrayed during his time with their athletic departments."

"I am excited to return to Alcorn State to work with the administration, coaches, and fellow athletic trainers to continue to provide a safe and healthy experience for the student-athletes," Young said. "I have always been fond of Alcorn since my previous stint as head athletic trainer and look forward to the opportunity in front of me. I want to thank for bringing me back to work with the Braves."



Young was an athletic trainer for Mississippi Sports Medicine from 2003-2014 and worked with hundreds of athletes across numerous sports in Central Mississippi, including men's and women's basketball, men's and women's soccer, men's and women's golf, men's and women's tennis, and volleyball.



He received a Master of Arts in Sports Management from Jackson State University in 2016. The Jackson, Mississippi native received his undergraduate degree from Delta State University in 2009 after transferring from Hinds Community College where he received "HCC Trainer of the Year" honors.



Young, a Jim Hill High School graduate, is a certified and licensed athletic trainer, registered orthopedic technologists, American Red Cross First Aid/CPR/AED instructor trainer, and a member of National Athletic Trainers' Association.

The Braves (1-2, No. 4 in SWAC West) will visit Arkansas Pine-Bluff (1-1, No. 2 in SWAC West) on Thursday, Sept. 23 at 6:30 PM. ESPNU will broadcast the contest.

On Saturday, Sept. 18, Alcorn lost a close game to South Alabama. The Jaguars held off the Braves' fourth-quarter rally led by quarterback Felix Harper who tossed 20/33 passes for 265 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Alcorn's Wideout C.J. Bolar caught five passes for 128 yards for 25.6 yards/catch average.