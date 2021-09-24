Alcorn-UAPB Halftime Report

The halftime report of the Alcorn State Braves (1-2, 0-0 SWAC) versus Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-1, 0-0 SWAC) game on Thursday, Sept. 23, at Simmons Bank Field.

ALCORN vs. UAPB FIRST HALF

1st QUARTER

UAPB 1st Drive

Kier finished a 5-play, 31-yard drive as the Golden Lions struck first for a 7-0 lead.

Alcorn 1st Drive

Harper threw a pick-six to defensive tackle Farmer.

UAPB leads 14-0 with 11:36 in the first qtr.

Alcorn 2nd Drive

Harper fumbled, drive stalled

Punt was shanked.

UAPB 2nd Drive

Golden Lion are in good field position

45-yard field goal by K Zac Piwniczka.

Lead increases 17-0 with 7:35 in the 1st Qtr.

Alcorn 3rd Drive

Pringle caught a 26-yard pass from Harper for a touchdown reception.

Alcorn State's quick strike ability was on display with a 4-play, 40-yard drive for 1:24 of the clock.

17-7, Braves inch closer.

UAPB 3rd Drive

Skyler Perry delivered a beautiful pass to Josh Wilkes for a 35-yard touchdown connection.

Watch for the blocked extra-point attempt.

Perry was perfect on the drive. The leftie is dangerous.

9 plays, 101 yard, in 4:50 minutes. Excellent drive.

23-7 UAPB up on Alcorn St.

Alcorn 4th Drive

After few plays from the Braves, the first-quarter ended.



UAPB leads 23-7 over Alcorn - 1st Qtr. Ended

2nd QUARTER

Alcorn 4th Drive

Peppers brought the heat on a blitz and stopped the Braves drive with a sack of Harper.

UAPB 4th Drive

The Braves defense recovered a Martin forced fumble.

Alcorn 5th Drive

Special teams blocked Braves' K Thompson field goal attempt from 39 yards out.

UAPB 5th Drive

A once promising 8-play drive was halted after 27 yards.

The first punt of the evening by Pine-Bluff pinned the Braves inside the 10-yard line.

Alcorn 6th Drive

Stalled

UAPB 6th Drive

With 5:03 left in the fist half, the Golden Lions extend their lead to 26-7.

UAPB stunned the Braves with a popped-up kick from Piwniczka and the Golden Lions get the football back in prime territory.

Coach Doc Gamble wants more points on the board.

UAPB 7th Drive

Perry nearly missed the receiver in the endzone on the following play.

LB Barfield, a Freshman from New Orleans, stipped the football from the running back.

Braves football on the turnover.

Alcorn 7th Drive

Alcorn was marching downfield, but WR Pringle had the football punched out by DB Bentley.

The call was overturned after a booth review.

UAPB 8th Drive

Perry fumbled the football at mid-field.

Alcorn 7th Drive

STALLED

HALFTIME SCORE

UAPB - 26, ALCORN ST. - 7

STANDOUT PLAYERS - FIRST HALF

UAPB

Skyler Perry - 13-of-18 for 161 yards, 1 TD, and 165.7 QBR

Wilkes - 6 catches for 85 yards, 1 TD

Kier Crossley - 9 rushes for 56 yards, 1 TD, 1 Fumble Lost

M. Beard III - 5 tackes, 3 TFL, 2 Sacks

Bentley, Fleming, Fuller - 1 Pass Defended

Z. Piwniczka - 2 FG, 4 Kickoffs for 223 yards., 2 PAT

Alcorn State

Felix Harper - 4-of-10 attempts, 53 yards, 1 INT, 97.5 QBR

LeCharles Pringle - 26 yards on 1 reception

N. Duffey - 8 rushes for 54 yards

C. Charelus - 8 tackles, 1 TFL

Wilson - 1 PBU

First-Half Analysis

UAPB had several opportunities to increase the lead and make it difficult for Alcorn St. to make a comeback. The Braves are down by three touchdowns, but UAPB is playing with plenty of confidence.

Miscues and errors by both teams must be cleaned up at halftime. If UAPB can keep drives alive and have their defense locked-in attack mode, expect UAPB to walk off the field with a W in their SWAC opener.

UAPB is winning the battle in all 4 phases of the game - offense, defense, special teams, and coaching.

BATTLE OF THE BANDS

Edge goes to Alcorn.