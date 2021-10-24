Publish date:
Alcorn vs. Texas Southern Game Halftime Report
The Alcorn Braves will square off against the Texas Southern Tigers in a SWAC West battle.
The Alcorn Braves and Texas Southern Tigers had to first battle the weather in Houston. Two lightening strikes and torrential rain delayed the game for an hour in the SWAC West battle.
Braves - First Drive
- A facemask penalty helps the drive.
- 4th down - motion penalty moves the Braves back
- Pooch punt downed on the 10 yard-line.
Tigers - First Drive
- Body looks decisive.
- Braves offsides penalty, 3rd and 1
- Block Punt by Alcorn. Recovered in the endzone.
- Sawyer Evans punt BLOCKED, recovered by ALCORN T.Wilson at TXSO210 (blocked by T.Griffin), T.Wilson for no gain to the TXSO210, TOUCHDOWN.
TOUCHDOWN ALCORN: 7-0
Tigers - 2nd Drive
- 3-and-out
Braves 2nd Drive
- 4th down attempt no good
Tigers - 3rd Drive
- Body loses the football and tosses it behind. The running back fumbled and Alcorn pounced on the ball.
Braves 3rd Drive
- S. Anderson rush for 17 yards to the TXSO210, 1ST DOWN ALCORN, TOUCHDOWN. (M. Quinn kick attempt failed.)
- ALCORN STATE drive 2 plays, 25 yards, 0:35
- Missed extra point.
SCORE: 13-0, Braves lead
Tigers - 4th Drive
- Andrew Body pass complete to Ke'Lenn Davis for 59 yards to the ALCORN0, 1ST DOWN TXSO21, TOUCHDOWN.
- TEXAS SOUTHERN drive 3 plays, 77 yards, 0:44
- Body had a gorgeous pass to Davis.
SCORE: 13-7, Braves still lead
Braves - 4th Drive
ALCORN 13, TSU 7 - End of the 1st Quarter
2ND QUARTER
Braves - 4th Drive
- F.Harper pass complete to C.J.Bolar for 10 yards to the TXSO210, 1ST DOWN ALCORN, TOUCHDOWN. (M.Quinn kick attempt good.)
- ALCORN STATE drive 15 plays, 68 yards, 7:32
SCORE: Alcorn 20, TSU 7
Tigers- 5th Drive
- Andrew Body pass complete to Savion Sims for 67 yards to the Alcorn 1-yard line.
- Jacorey Howard rush for 1 yard to the ALCORN0, TOUCHDOWN. (Ric. Garcia III kick attempt good.)
- TEXAS SOUTHERN drive 3 plays 70 yards 1:04
TOUCHDOWN
Score: Alcorn 20, TSU 14
Braves- 5th Drive
3-and-out
Tigers - 6th Drive
- 4th and 1; converted on an offsides by the Braves
- Over-the-head snap from the center. Tigers lose the football.
- Turnover!
Braves 6th Drive
- Failed 4th down conversion
Tigers - 7th Drive
FG GOOD
HALFTIME: Alcorn 20, TSU 17
STANDOUT PLAYERS
Alcorn
- F. Harper: 14/18, 101 yards, 1 TD, 143.2 QBR
- C. Bolar: 4 receptions, 53 yards 1 TD
- Anderson: 8 rushes, 34 yards
- Pringle: 1 rushes, 17 yards, 1 TD
TSU
- A. Body: 6/10, 154 yards, 1 TD, 222.4
- Sims: 2 rec, 76 yards
- Davis: 1 rec,, 59 yards, 1 TD
- Howard: 3 rushes, 1 TD
- Williams: 5 tackles
- Cooper: 5 tackles
- Fraizer: 1 sack