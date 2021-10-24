Alcorn vs. Texas Southern Game Halftime Report

The Alcorn Braves will square off against the Texas Southern Tigers in a SWAC West battle.

The Alcorn Braves and Texas Southern Tigers had to first battle the weather in Houston. Two lightening strikes and torrential rain delayed the game for an hour in the SWAC West battle.

Braves - First Drive

A facemask penalty helps the drive.

4th down - motion penalty moves the Braves back

Pooch punt downed on the 10 yard-line.

Tigers - First Drive

Body looks decisive.

Braves offsides penalty, 3rd and 1

Block Punt by Alcorn. Recovered in the endzone.

Sawyer Evans punt BLOCKED, recovered by ALCORN T.Wilson at TXSO210 (blocked by T.Griffin), T.Wilson for no gain to the TXSO210, TOUCHDOWN.

TOUCHDOWN ALCORN: 7-0

Tigers - 2nd Drive

3-and-out

Braves 2nd Drive

4th down attempt no good

Tigers - 3rd Drive

Body loses the football and tosses it behind. The running back fumbled and Alcorn pounced on the ball.

Braves 3rd Drive

S. Anderson rush for 17 yards to the TXSO210, 1ST DOWN ALCORN, TOUCHDOWN. (M. Quinn kick attempt failed.)

ALCORN STATE drive 2 plays, 25 yards, 0:35

Missed extra point.

SCORE: 13-0, Braves lead

Tigers - 4th Drive

Andrew Body pass complete to Ke'Lenn Davis for 59 yards to the ALCORN0, 1ST DOWN TXSO21, TOUCHDOWN.

TEXAS SOUTHERN drive 3 plays, 77 yards, 0:44

Body had a gorgeous pass to Davis.

SCORE: 13-7, Braves still lead

Braves - 4th Drive

ALCORN 13, TSU 7 - End of the 1st Quarter

2ND QUARTER

Braves - 4th Drive

F.Harper pass complete to C.J.Bolar for 10 yards to the TXSO210, 1ST DOWN ALCORN, TOUCHDOWN. (M.Quinn kick attempt good.)

ALCORN STATE drive 15 plays, 68 yards, 7:32

SCORE: Alcorn 20, TSU 7

Tigers- 5th Drive

Andrew Body pass complete to Savion Sims for 67 yards to the Alcorn 1-yard line.

Jacorey Howard rush for 1 yard to the ALCORN0, TOUCHDOWN. (Ric. Garcia III kick attempt good.)

TEXAS SOUTHERN drive 3 plays 70 yards 1:04

TOUCHDOWN

Score: Alcorn 20, TSU 14

Braves- 5th Drive

3-and-out

Tigers - 6th Drive

4th and 1; converted on an offsides by the Braves

Over-the-head snap from the center. Tigers lose the football.

Turnover!

Braves 6th Drive

Failed 4th down conversion

Tigers - 7th Drive

FG GOOD

HALFTIME: Alcorn 20, TSU 17

STANDOUT PLAYERS

Alcorn

F. Harper: 14/18, 101 yards, 1 TD, 143.2 QBR

C. Bolar: 4 receptions, 53 yards 1 TD

Anderson: 8 rushes, 34 yards

Pringle: 1 rushes, 17 yards, 1 TD



TSU