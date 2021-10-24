    • October 24, 2021
    Alcorn vs. Texas Southern Game Halftime Report

    The Alcorn Braves will square off against the Texas Southern Tigers in a SWAC West battle.
    Author:

    The Alcorn Braves and Texas Southern Tigers had to first battle the weather in Houston.  Two lightening strikes and torrential rain delayed the game for an hour in the SWAC West battle.   

    Braves - First Drive

    • A facemask penalty helps the drive.
    • 4th down - motion penalty moves the Braves back
    • Pooch punt downed on the 10 yard-line.

    Tigers - First Drive

    • Body looks decisive.
    • Braves offsides penalty, 3rd and 1
    • Block Punt by Alcorn.  Recovered in the endzone.
    • Sawyer Evans punt BLOCKED, recovered by ALCORN T.Wilson at TXSO210 (blocked by T.Griffin), T.Wilson for no gain to the TXSO210, TOUCHDOWN.

    TOUCHDOWN ALCORN:  7-0

    Tigers - 2nd Drive

    • 3-and-out

    Braves 2nd Drive

    • 4th down attempt no good

    Tigers - 3rd Drive

    • Body loses the football and tosses it behind.  The running back fumbled and Alcorn pounced on the ball.

    Braves 3rd Drive

    • S. Anderson rush for 17 yards to the TXSO210, 1ST DOWN ALCORN, TOUCHDOWN. (M. Quinn kick attempt failed.)
    • ALCORN STATE drive 2 plays, 25 yards, 0:35
    • Missed extra point.

    SCORE:  13-0, Braves lead

    Tigers - 4th Drive

    • Andrew Body pass complete to Ke'Lenn Davis for 59 yards to the ALCORN0, 1ST DOWN TXSO21, TOUCHDOWN.
    • TEXAS SOUTHERN drive 3 plays, 77 yards, 0:44
    • Body had a gorgeous pass to Davis.

    SCORE: 13-7, Braves still lead

    Braves - 4th Drive

    ALCORN 13, TSU 7 - End of the 1st Quarter

    2ND QUARTER

    Braves - 4th Drive

    • F.Harper pass complete to C.J.Bolar for 10 yards to the TXSO210, 1ST DOWN ALCORN, TOUCHDOWN. (M.Quinn kick attempt good.)
    • ALCORN STATE drive 15 plays, 68 yards, 7:32

    SCORE:  Alcorn 20, TSU 7

    Tigers- 5th Drive

    • Andrew Body pass complete to Savion Sims for 67 yards to the Alcorn 1-yard line.
    • Jacorey Howard rush for 1 yard to the ALCORN0, TOUCHDOWN. (Ric. Garcia III kick attempt good.)
    • TEXAS SOUTHERN drive 3 plays 70 yards 1:04

    TOUCHDOWN

    Score: Alcorn 20, TSU 14

    Braves- 5th Drive

    3-and-out

    Tigers - 6th Drive

    • 4th and 1; converted on an offsides by the Braves
    • Over-the-head snap from the center.  Tigers lose the football.
    • Turnover!

    Braves 6th Drive

    • Failed 4th down conversion

    Tigers - 7th Drive

    FG GOOD

    HALFTIME: Alcorn 20, TSU 17

    STANDOUT PLAYERS

    Alcorn

    • F. Harper: 14/18, 101 yards, 1 TD, 143.2 QBR
    • C. Bolar: 4 receptions, 53 yards 1 TD
    • Anderson: 8 rushes, 34 yards
    • Pringle: 1 rushes, 17 yards, 1 TD

    TSU

    • A. Body: 6/10, 154 yards, 1 TD, 222.4
    • Sims: 2 rec, 76 yards
    • Davis: 1 rec,, 59 yards, 1 TD
    • Howard: 3 rushes, 1 TD
    • Williams: 5 tackles
    • Cooper: 5 tackles
    • Fraizer: 1 sack

