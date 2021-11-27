48th Annual Bayou Classic Halftime Report

Publish date:
Bayou Classic Halftime Report
The Southern Jaguars versus Grambling Tigers halftime report from the 48th Annual Bayou Classic.
The Southern Jaguars versus Grambling Tigers halftime report from the 48th Annual Bayou Classic.
DRIVES
Grambling
- Started on the 23-yard line.
- 3-and-out
Southern
- Starts on the 34-yard line
- 1st down in two plays
- 3rd and 12, Skelton stopped. 4th down.
- FG attempt by Luke Jackson. 49-yard field goal successful.
- 8 plays, 34 yards, 2:49 minutes.
Score: Southern 3, Grambling 0 - 11:17 in the 1st Qtr.
Grambling
- 25-yard line, Walker quarterback this series.
- Walker has long carry to the 37-yard line of Southern.
- 2nd and 2 at the 29-yard line, Russell pushed out after 1-yard gain.
- Offsides by Southern, 1st and ten for Grambling
- Walker keeper for a first down at the 12-yard line.
- Walker 1-yard touchdown.
- 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:54 minutes
Score: Southern 3, Grambling 7 - 7:23 in the 1st qtr.
Southern
- Skelton is rocked for a personal foul targeting call against Grambling's #48 Bryan Powell. The play is under review from the booth.
- #48 B. Powell has been ejected from the game for targeting.
- Southern at the 29-yard line. First down.
- Holding penalty by Southern, pushed back to the 39-yard line.
- Skelton keeper.
- 22-yard touchdown run.
- 7 plays, 80 yards, 3:23
Score: Southern 10, Grambling 0 - 3:52
Grambling
- Walker long pass. In Southern's territory.
- Walker runs to the 22-yard line.
- 3rd and 10 on 22.
- Walker to White. Pass interference call on White. Grambling at 32-yard line.
- 3rd and 20 at 37-yard line.
1st Quarter Score: Southern 10, Grambling 0
END OF 1st QUARTER - 5:01 PM CT
Read More
2nd Quarter
Grambling
- Grambling on Southern's 37-yard line.
- FG attempt successful.
- 10 plays, 52 yards, 3:52 minutes
Score: Southern 10, Grambling 10
Southern
- 3-and-out
Grambling
- Drive stalls; Punt
Southern
- Drive is halted after holding penalty.
- 4th and 9 yards.
Grambling
- QB Clark comes into the game.
- Clark broke free for a long run to the 17-yard line.
- 36-yard field goal by Urban
- Drive: 7 plays, 49 yards, 3:26 at 5:41
Score: Southern 10, Grambling 13
Southern
- Skelton escaped three Grambling defenders to pick up a critical first down.
- Skelton threw a great pass to Kirkwood.
- Luke Jackson scores 45-yard field goal.
- Drive: 7 plays, 27 yards, 2:43 @ 2:49 remaining in the half.
Score: Southern 13, Grambling 13
Grambling
- Walker gets the Tigers into scoring position.
- 4th down on 10-yard line.
- 24- yard field goal by Urban
- Drive: 7 plays, 65 yards, 2:44