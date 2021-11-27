48th Annual Bayou Classic Halftime Report

Skip to main content
    • November 27, 2021
    Publish date:

    Bayou Classic Halftime Report

    The Southern Jaguars versus Grambling Tigers halftime report from the 48th Annual Bayou Classic.
    Author:

    The Southern Jaguars versus Grambling Tigers halftime report from the 48th Annual Bayou Classic.

    The Southern Jaguars versus Grambling Tigers halftime report from the 48th Annual Bayou Classic.

    DRIVES

    Grambling 

    • Started on the 23-yard line.
    • 3-and-out

    Southern 

    • Starts on the 34-yard line
    • 1st down in two plays
    • 3rd and 12, Skelton stopped.  4th down.
    • FG attempt by Luke Jackson. 49-yard field goal successful.
    • 8 plays, 34 yards, 2:49 minutes.
    20211127_161736

    Score: Southern 3, Grambling 0 - 11:17 in the 1st Qtr.

    Grambling 

    • 25-yard line, Walker quarterback this series.
    • Walker has long carry to the 37-yard line of Southern.
    • 2nd and 2 at the 29-yard line, Russell pushed out after 1-yard gain. 
    • Offsides by Southern, 1st and ten for Grambling
    • Walker keeper for a first down at the 12-yard line.
    • Walker 1-yard touchdown.
    • 9 plays, 75 yards, 3:54 minutes

    Score: Southern 3, Grambling 7 - 7:23 in the 1st qtr.

    Southern 

    • Skelton is rocked for a personal foul targeting call against Grambling's #48 Bryan Powell.  The play is under review from the booth.
    • #48 B. Powell has been ejected from the game for targeting.
    • Southern at the 29-yard line.  First down.
    • Holding penalty by Southern, pushed back to the 39-yard line.
    • Skelton keeper.  
    • 22-yard touchdown run.
    • 7 plays, 80 yards, 3:23 

    Score: Southern 10, Grambling 0 - 3:52

    Grambling 

    • Walker long pass. In Southern's territory.
    • Walker runs to the 22-yard line.
    • 3rd and 10 on 22.
    • Walker to White.  Pass interference call on White.  Grambling at 32-yard line.
    • 3rd and 20 at 37-yard line.

    1st Quarter Score:  Southern 10, Grambling 0

    END OF 1st QUARTER  - 5:01 PM CT

    Read More

    2nd Quarter

    Grambling 

    • Grambling on Southern's 37-yard line.
    • FG attempt successful.
    • 10 plays, 52 yards, 3:52 minutes

    Score: Southern 10, Grambling 10

    20211127_171052

    Southern

    • 3-and-out

    Grambling

    • Drive stalls; Punt

    Southern

    • Drive is halted after holding penalty.
    • 4th and 9 yards.

    Grambling

    • QB Clark comes into the game.
    • Clark broke free for a long run to the 17-yard line.
    • 36-yard field goal by Urban
    • Drive: 7 plays, 49 yards, 3:26 at 5:41

    Score: Southern 10, Grambling 13

    20211127_173049

    Southern

    • Skelton escaped three Grambling defenders to pick up a critical first down.
    • Skelton threw a great pass to Kirkwood.  
    • Luke Jackson scores 45-yard field goal. 
    • Drive: 7 plays, 27 yards, 2:43 @ 2:49 remaining in the half.

    Score: Southern 13, Grambling 13

    20211127_173920

    Grambling

    • Walker gets the Tigers into scoring position.
    • 4th down on 10-yard line.
    • 24- yard field goal by Urban
    • Drive: 7 plays, 65 yards, 2:44

    SCORE: Southern 13, Grambling 16

    The Southern Jaguars versus Grambling Tigers halftime report from the 48th Annual Bayou Classic.
    SWAC

    48th Annual Bayou Classic Halftime Report

    4 minutes ago
    Prairie View
    SWAC

    Prairie View Losing to Mississippi Valley at Halftime

    2 hours ago
    Kenny Times
    Southern University

    Southern University's 'First Bayou Classic Win in 1979' with MVP Kenny 'The Body Snatcher' Times

    7 hours ago
    Bayou Classic
    SWAC

    The 48th Annual Bayou Classic: Events, Notes, and Facts

    8 hours ago
    FEweNtKWUAYOO1y
    Florida A&M University

    Florida A&M Prepared to Battle Huge Odds Versus SLU

    11 hours ago
    Kortne Gosha
    Florida A&M University

    FAMU VP & Athletic Director Kortne Gosha is Drawing Interest from FIU, Per Report

    Nov 25, 2021
    FE6pkPCVkAAoJFj
    Football

    HBCU Football Top 5 Power Teams - 2021 Postseason Edition, No. 1

    Nov 24, 2021
    SOUTHERN AND HAMPTON
    BANDS

    Southern's 'Human Jukebox' and Hampton's 'Marching Force' Will Be Televised on Thanksgiving Day Events

    Nov 23, 2021