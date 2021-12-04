Deion and Shilo Sanders' Father-Son Bond Captured by Mississippi-Based Artist

A young artist, Nina Lindsay, captures the special bond between Jackson State's head coach Deion Sanders and his son, quarterback Shilo Sanders, on canvas.

Lindsay shared that she was impressed with Coach Sanders and his team at Jackson State. "I’ve sat back and watched how he transformed this entire team, and they have become undefeated, if I may add. Pretty impressive! The relationship he has with those boys and his children is inspiring as a whole."

"PrimeTime" by artist Nina Lindsay

Impressive indeed. Jackson State is 10-1 and 8-0 in the SWAC conference. Today, the Tigers will host Prairie View A&M in the SWAC Football Conference title battle.

Throughout 2021, Sanders has been caught on camera via photo or video, sharing special moments with his sons Shedeur and Shilo. Either on the sidelines, locker room, or in his JSU office, Sanders has been emotional, caring, and highly transparent with the young men.

The Mississippi-based artist noticed one of those special moments that Coach Deion Sanders had in the season-opening game versus the Florida A&M Rattlers in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami, Florida. She decided to capture the photo's essence and translate it into a painting.

" I just noticed how all of the games are crowded now, and I believe this was the photo that caught my eye when I saw it on his IG page. It was more so of a father/son moment that caught me," wrote Lindsay.

She titles the painting, "PrimeTime."

Nina Lindsay has not painted other sports figures before. Currently, she has a full-time job and does paint on commission.

Nina Lindsay; Credit: Nina Lindsay

HOW DID SHE GET STARTED

"I started painting in April 2018. I was going through a dark time at that moment (before i picked up a paint brush). But, I started having these dreams about this elephant every single night, it felt so real. I had just started a spiritual journey as well, so that explains it. But in my dreams, I basically watched her grow, and she wasn’t just any ordinary elephant, she was glistening, very sparkly, I named her Nina. I was telling my mom about these dreams the entire time, and I told her I wanted paint Nina exactly how I saw her in my dreams, and I did just that. My very first painting was of her and I still have it til this day.

Since then, I have always said, “My imagination is what makes my art feel so alive”. You can find a great artist anywhere, but each artist brand their masterpiece just by being who they are. You should be able to look at a piece of my work and know that it came from Nina Lin.

So, my spiritual journey is what introduced me to my creativity and allowed me to explore my own talents to be able to share with the world."

Interested parties can see more of her work on her Facebook or Instagram at _ent_only.