Prairie View's Coach Dooley Expresses Faith for Players and Families Affected by Hurricane Ida

August 31, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
FootballBasketballSWACMEACCIAASIACSI TIX
Search

PV's Coach Dooley Shares Faith for Players and Families Affected by Hurricane Ida

Dooley expressed his sentiments for his players and Louisiana citizens who were negatively impacted by the destruction left from Hurricane Ida.
Author:
Publish date:

On Monday afternoon, Prairie View A&M University's head coach Eric Dooley met with the press before the 36th Annual Labor Day Classic against the Texas Southern University Tigers. Dooley expressed his sentiments for his players and Louisiana citizens who were negatively impacted by the destruction left from Hurricane Ida. 

 

PV Head Coach Eric Dooley

Dooley believes pressing through the pains of Hurricane Ida calls for prayer and belief. He shared, "I say this with a lot of sincerity. I pray. And I believe that you pray, then why worry. If you worry, why pray. I'm a God-fearing man." He continued, "whatever is going to take place, it's going to be for the best interests of all the families that are involved."

The Prairie View team has young men who are from Louisiana or have roots in the state. They will be asked to put their emotions behind them for a few hours as they meet their archrivals from Houston in a few days.

The Labor Day Classic is a home game for the Panthers. In the Spring session of 2021, Prairie View knocked off TSU 20-19 in a close contest at home. The season opens for PVAMU and TSU on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Houston’s BBVA Stadium for the 36th Annual Labor Day Classic.  

The rivalry runs deep, but bragging rights in the SWAC and Houston runs deeper.

PVAMU fans and alumni can purchase tickets for the 36th Annual Labor Day Classic at www.pvpanthers.com.

240900771_4209884039109296_3728524805848722534_n
Jackson State University

Jackson State Helped Rival Tennessee State's Volleyball Team Evacuate New Orleans

PV Head Coach Eric Dooley
Prairie View University

Prairie View's Coach Dooley Expresses Faith for Players and Families Affected by Hurricane Ida

HBCU Legends - Williams and Harris (2)
Football

Mr. First: HBCU and NFL Legend James "Shack" Harris

FB_2971.jfif
Football

Confident NCCU Eagles Upset Alcorn Braves in a 'Team Effort'

20210828_180930
Football

MEAC/SWAC Challenge: Halftime Pros and Cons from Alcorn vs. NCCU

USATSI_16427421_168388561_lowres
Football

Wilton Jackson: An ‘Unprecedented’ Season of College Football, As SWAC Teams Prepare for 2021

MEAC/SWAC CHALLENGE 2021
Football

HBCU 'Game of the Week': MEAC/SWAC Challenge

Aqeel Glass - QB
HBCU

Report: Top 10 HBCU NFL Draft Prospects