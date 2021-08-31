Prairie View's Coach Dooley Expresses Faith for Players and Families Affected by Hurricane Ida

Dooley expressed his sentiments for his players and Louisiana citizens who were negatively impacted by the destruction left from Hurricane Ida.

On Monday afternoon, Prairie View A&M University's head coach Eric Dooley met with the press before the 36th Annual Labor Day Classic against the Texas Southern University Tigers. Dooley expressed his sentiments for his players and Louisiana citizens who were negatively impacted by the destruction left from Hurricane Ida.

Dooley believes pressing through the pains of Hurricane Ida calls for prayer and belief. He shared, "I say this with a lot of sincerity. I pray. And I believe that you pray, then why worry. If you worry, why pray. I'm a God-fearing man." He continued, "whatever is going to take place, it's going to be for the best interests of all the families that are involved."

The Prairie View team has young men who are from Louisiana or have roots in the state. They will be asked to put their emotions behind them for a few hours as they meet their archrivals from Houston in a few days.

The Labor Day Classic is a home game for the Panthers. In the Spring session of 2021, Prairie View knocked off TSU 20-19 in a close contest at home. The season opens for PVAMU and TSU on Saturday, Sept. 4, at Houston’s BBVA Stadium for the 36th Annual Labor Day Classic.

The rivalry runs deep, but bragging rights in the SWAC and Houston runs deeper.

PVAMU fans and alumni can purchase tickets for the 36th Annual Labor Day Classic at www.pvpanthers.com.