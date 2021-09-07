FAMU HC Willie Simmons Announces New Starting Quarterback

FAMU's mantra for 2021 is "#LEAVENODOUBT." If that's the case, then it was no doubt regarding the effectiveness at the quarterback position for the Rattlers.

FAMU QB Muratovic; Credit: USA Today Sports

As a result, Florida A&M will have a different starting quarterback for Saturday's game versus Fort Valley State. Head coach Willie Simmons announced true freshman quarterback Junior Muratovic would replace RaSean McKay as the starter.

McKay struggled against the ferocious Jackson State defense in the Orange Blossom Classic. He recorded 18-29 passed for 78 yards, 0 touchdowns, and an 84.7 passer rating.

FAMU was down by one point, 7-6, to JSU in the 4th quarter. Simmons decided to insert Muratovic into the close contest. The freshman tossed 5-12 passes for 47 yards and a 74.6 passer rating.

Muratovic was decisive and had more zip on his passes compared to McKay. He also appeared more mobile when pass protection broke down against the JSU defensive front.

FAMU (0-1) will take on a Fort Valley (1-0) team who demolished Tuskegee 30-0 in the Red Tails Classic.

Fort Valley State will travel to Tallahassee for a 6 PM ET kickoff at Bragg Memorial Stadium. The Wildcats have never defeated the Rattlers in three games of the series history between the schools.